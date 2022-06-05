Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1 Preview: Nubia vs. Climate Change

Nubia takes on rainforest deforestation in this preview of Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1. But how do you punch trees in the face? It's going to be difficult for superheroes to solve this problem. Check out the preview below.

NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS #1

DC Comics

0422DC028

0422DC029 – Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1 Jae Lee Cover – $4.99

0422DC030 – Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1 Kevin Wada Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Khary Randolph

Nubia may be queen, but not all Amazons call Themyscira home, which prompts the new monarch to leave Themyscira for the first time in decades to serve her people in a way Hippolyta never had the opportunity to. Now, as she embarks on her tour through Man's World to show off the newly established sisterhood, she will be met with joy, distrust, and danger. As she travels to the homes of both the Bana-Mighdall and Esquecida tribes, something lurks in the shadows following her every move. A villain from Nubia's mysterious past has been waiting for the day the queen joined the outside world again, and they're ready to make her wish she never left the paradise! Taking place right after the Nubia: Coronation Special, a second miniseries for the fan-favorite Amazon begins! You won't want to miss the exciting new adventures of the one true queen, brought to you by the creative team behind Nubia & the Amazons—writer Stephanie Williams and artist Alitha Martinez!

In Shops: 6/7/2022

SRP: $3.99

