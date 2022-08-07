Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #3 Preview: What a Coincidence!

In this preview of Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #3, the woman behind the attacks on the Amazons has a secret past life history with Nubia. Check out the preview below.

NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS #3

DC Comics

0622DC173

0622DC174 – Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #3 Juliet Nneka Cover – $4.99

0622DC175 – Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #3 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Khary Randolph

With Nubia on the mend, she'll need all the help she can get to battle the powerful villain behind it all: Zillah. Enter Hawkgirl and the new Wonder Girl…Yara Flor! But there is something more to this vendetta against Nubia and her efforts to bring peace to Man's World. Could Zillah be connected to our queen's life before she became an Amazon? Find out in the penultimate issue of this fan-favorite miniseries!

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

