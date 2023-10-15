Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, NYCC | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War, new york comic con

NYCC Bar Gossip: Gotham War Between Batman & Catwoman Just a Grift

Some New York Comic Con bar gossip reached Bleeding Cool over the current Gotham War crossover storyline between Batman and Catwoman..

Some New York Comic Con bar gossip reached Bleeding Cool over the current Gotham War crossover storyline between Batman and Catwoman currently being published by DC Comics, from showrunners Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard. Which has seen a major difference in policy between the two regarding how to cope with the constant Gotham crime wave. Catwoman has trained the henchmen of the Big Bads to become high-end thieves, catburglars like her, and violent crime on the streets of Gotham is down 75%. But this pragmatic solution it's so against Batman's credo that he has opposed her – and the rest of the Batman crew – in turning a blind eye to these crimes. But how can such a thing be resolved?

Well… I hear that it doesn't. We have already seen that DC villain, the immortal caveman Vandal Savage has bought the Wayne Manor from under Bruce Wayne, knowing Bruce is Batman and getting access to all his Batcave stuff. While his daughter, Scandal Savage, placed herself alongside Catwoman at the beginning and shaped this plan of hers, as her right-hand woman, Marquise.

And what's really going on is Die Hard Physics. There's no actual war of philosophies being carried out at the heart of this, it's all a grift for the Savages, as a way to gather jewellery embedded with the meteor that gave Vandal Savage his immortality, as well as forming the Lazarus Pits. Getting these thieves trained to steal the jewellery, which has been gathering in Gotham for some time – turns out the meteor rocks affect the mind of the wearer, gathering them all together. Do you want to know why rich people still live in Gotham, despite everything that has gone down from No Man's Land to the Riddler lockdown? It's a question we have asked a few times here on Bleeding Cool. Well, their own jewellery talks to them and won't let them leave. And why Gotham? Well, Bruce Wayne has the biggest piece of all – and now Vandal Savage has it. And an army of thieves whom he can make immortal as well…

Will it be enough to give the same kind of impact that the original meteor did? Well, that may be gossip for another day…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!