Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Carmen Carnero, iron man, Joshua Williamson, new york comic con

NYCC: Iron Man #1 by Joshua Williamson & Carmen Carnero For 2026

NYCC: Iron Man #1 by Joshua Williamson and Carmen Carnero for 2026

Article Summary Joshua Williamson and Carmen Carnero launch a new Iron Man #1 from Marvel, set for release in January 2026.

Pepper Potts and Madame Masque return to the Marvel Universe in Williamson's new Iron Man run.

Iron Man's legacy faces a twist as a new archenemy emerges and familiar faces make a comeback.

The story explores Tony Stark's genius, with AIM and Madam Masque raising the stakes for the next big threat.

He may be busy with DC's K.O. and DC Next Level over on the other side, but today at New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics announced in their Next Big Thing panel a new Iron Man #1 for January 2026, written by Joshua Williamson. As well as drawn by Carmen Carnero. Considering how much of a DC guy Joshua has been in recent years, that's quite an iron scalp they have there. We will also see the return of Pepper Potts to the series and to the Marvel Universe as a whole, as well as the return to the series of Madame Masque, even as she is busy tied up in the new Venom book right now… maybe. Here's how the new Iron Man series will be looking… with a new Model 75 armour.

"Two of the industry's most celebrated creators join forces for an era of IRON MAN that's engineered to be a hit! The new run kicks off when Iron Man's plan to shape his legacy is twisted into an opportunity to weaponize the next Tony Stark. It's a clash of genius as a new archenemy is born, familiar faces—including a shocking comeback—return, and Marvel's most innovative super hero shines more brilliant than ever! See what's in store by checking out the main cover by Ryan Stegman, a special promotional variant cover by Adam Kubert, AND an advance lettered preview of the debut issue! The unapologetic Iron Man is a once-in-a-lifetime hero – but the beating heart behind the armor is a once-in-a-century genius. Years ago, Tony Stark was knocking on death's door, so he created the Iron Man armor to survive! What happens the next time death comes calling? What weapon does he create then? What if…someone else creates it first? These questions have haunted Tony for years, a ticking time bomb inside of him waiting to explode. Femme fatale Madame Masque has also asked these questions, and with the power of Advanced Idea Mechanics behind her…she's ready to create the next great weapon."

"I am a huge Iron Man fan. A massive Iron Man fan…and I knew it was time. I absolutely had to do this," shared Williamson. "Part of our tagline for this book is that Tony Stark is the most dangerous weapon in the Marvel Universe. When he went into the cave, Tony built the armor…but after I thought about it more, the armor wasn't what he built in the cave. Tony built Tony."

IRON MAN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by CARMEN CARNERO

Wraparound Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Promo Variant Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 1/28

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!