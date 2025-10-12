Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Dark Horse Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: new york comic con, Plants Vs Zombies, stranger things, Webtoon

NYCC: Webtoon Gets Stranger Things: The Other Side & Plants Vs Zombies

The world's largest comic book publisher, Webtoon, announced at New York Comic Con that the Stranger Things: The Other Side and Plants vs. Zombies comic books from Dark Horse Comics would be cut up and reformatted for vertical scrolling on the Webtoon service.

Stranger Things: The Other Side follows Will Byers' struggle during the events of season one of Netflix's show Stranger Things. Plants vs. Zombies sees battles between brain-hungry zombies and their unlikely plant defenders and will debut on the 1st of November. Webtoon unveiled a first look at both series yesterday at NYCC, and joins previously announced Dark Horse titles on Webtoon, including Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins, The Witcher, new tales of Nickelodeon's The Legend of Korra and Cyberpunk 2077.

And here's how Plants Vs Zombies will be looking on the scrolling Webtoon platform.

Webtoon and Dark Horse's existing partnership for Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender comics have seen them gain 13 million views. "Webtoon has made it easy for a new generation of fans to fall in love with comics," said Yongsoo Kim, CSO and Head of Global Webtoon at Webtoon Entertainment. "We're thrilled to work with Dark Horse to bring this new slate of world-class titles to Webtoon. Whether we're helping new creators build their fandoms or working with marquee publishers like Dark Horse to bring beloved franchises to fans around the world, we're committed to delivering the highest quality storytelling to our passionate community of readers." "I couldn't be more excited about partnering with Webtoon on this slate of new titles. They've done such an incredible job shepherding our Avatar: The Last Airbender comics to their audience that I know all of these new stories are in good hands," said Tim Wiesch, Vice President of Business Development at Dark Horse.

