Old Flames in Alan Scott: Green Lantern by Tim Sheridan & Cian Tormey Alan Scott: Green Lantern gets a new origin story of an old flame in a new gay-themed series by Tim Sheridan & Cian Tormey from DC in October.

Bleeding Cool was the first place to report way back when in May 2012, that Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern from the forties, would now be portrayed as a gay man, At the time, the character was established in a parallel Earth 2 comic book series. But this would also be the status of Alan Scott when he was returned to 1940s continuity in Green Lantern 80th Anniversary Special in 2020 by James Tynion IV and Gary Frank, as a closeted gay man at a far more oppressive time. In 2021, DC Infinite Frontier brought the character back to the present day, coming out to his children.

Now Alan Scott: The Green Lantern by Tim Sheridan and Cian Tormey is a new six-issue mini-series launching from DC Comics in October. It will be Alan Scott's first solo title since 1949. Recently, Alan Scott was revealed to have been a closeted male character in the forties. "Now, through a twist in the timeline, Alan Scott: The Green Lantern revisits and recontextualizes the origins of the first Green Lantern through the lens of our modern understanding of the man. The story, which begins in the 1930s, is about an old flame – the kind that burns eternal – and the sometimes head-on, single-track collision of our personal and professional lives. This is Alan's coming-of-age, in which he must embrace the man he is, to become the hero he's meant to be. In the end, he'll have gained a greater understanding of himself and his gifts – as he unlocks a new, previously unknown ability that could make him the most powerful Green Lantern in existence! "

The first look at Alan Scott: Green Lantern will be in the upcoming DC Pride: Through the Years available on the 13th of June. DC Pride: Through the Years is a journey through over 30 years of fan-favorite LGBTQIA+ characters in the DC Universe that not only remembers and celebrates three landmark issues of days past but also teases exciting new stories yet to come! In addition to the Alan Scott story, DC Pride: Through the Years collects The Flash #53 (1991), in which villain-turned-hero Pied Piper comes out to his friend the Flash and helps thwart a dastardly villain, Detective Comics #854 (2009), the thrilling beginning of Batwoman's first solo series, which would launch her into stardom and Supergirl #19 (2018), which tells the story of Lee Serano—a nonbinary teenager who befriends the Girl of Steel,

Ahead of Stargirl: The Lost Children's final issue next week on the 9th of May, DC is revealing a number of new six-issue that will be under The New Golden Age banner showrun by writer and former DC Comics COO Geoff Johns and will launch in October 2023. "It's long past time that the heroes of the Justice Society had their own titles again" said Geoff Johns. "At the same time, they had to be special, important, and emotional stories, each one exploring character, revealing secrets, and introducing new heroes and villains to the DC Universe… These three series will all tie back into Justice Society of America and a few other titles we've got brewing."

"Tim has crafted a beautiful and shocking origin story for Alan's greatest enemy, the Golden Age Red Lantern, that is both heartbreaking and inspiring," added Johns. "Jeremy has created a fun, emotional adventure celebrating the reunion of Jay Garrick with his long lost daughter, Judy, set firmly in the DC Universe of today and Rob will present a mystery tale of The Golden Age Sandman's earliest days through the lens of Oppenheimer."