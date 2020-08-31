On Panel: Stephanie Brown Was Always A Robin As Well As Spoiler

Stephanie Brown first appeared in Detective Comics #647 in 1992 and was created by Chuck Dixon and Tom Lyle. The daughter of the criminal Cluemaster, the character became the amateur crime-fighter named Spoiler. Later, she briefly became the fourth Robin and the fourth Batgirl in 2008. From 2009 to 2011, she was the star of her own ongoing Batgirl comic book series. Following a company-wide relaunch of all DC Comics titles as the New 52 in 2011, the character was wiped from continuity. She eventually returned with the Spoiler identity in 2014, in Batman Eternal, completely resetting her to the beginning of her crime-fighting career and removing her time as both Robin and Batgirl. Her absence in the DC Comics line was down to Dan DiDio believing that as a character she was "toxic" – but she had a fanbase that refused to let go, or accept that she was no longer Robin or Batgirl, even as DiDio told a 2007 convention that "She was never really a Robin",

In the Robin 80th Anniversary Edition earlier this year, however, Stephanie Brown's statistics page listed her as having been a Robin. The new DC Timeline that was to have led up to 5G, allowed time in the lifespan of Bruce Wayne as the Batman, to give every Robin their day – and that included Stephanie Brown, as a Robin (though not Batgirl.

But that was just a reference file, a statistic, not something on panel. But this week's Young Justice #18 seems to be fixing that, with a proper confirmatory caption and everything. Though Tim Drake is still going by Drake, we don't think that will last long. He'll be a Robin again before you know it…

