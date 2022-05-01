Once and Future #25 Preview: Has it Been Twenty-Five Issues Already?

Celebrate the momentous occasion of 25 issues of Once and Future by reading this preview of Once and Future #25. And buying it after reading the preview, we guess, but that part no longer concerns us. Check out the preview below, where British people are taking things very seriously (they should try working with Rich Johnston).

ONCE AND FUTURE #25

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220846

MAR220849 – ONCE & FUTURE #25 CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR DI MEO – $4.99

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

It's the day before Christmas and the sword in the stone has appeared outside London. As the myths foretold, whoever draws it will be the true king! But as all of the Kings converge on the sword, events unfold that could bring even more chaos to the land.

In Shops: 5/4/2022

SRP: $4.99

