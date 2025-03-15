Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: doctor doom

One World Under Doom #2 Preview: Valeria's Family Feud

In One World Under Doom #2, Doctor Doom's favorite niece Valeria Richards might be the only person who can stop him from destroying the Fantastic Four once and for all.

Article Summary One World Under Doom #2 launches on March 19, igniting a brutal, explosive saga as Doctor Doom tightens his iron grip and reshapes Marvel history.

Doctor Doom defies the Fantastic Four, meeting his match at a United Nations showdown of epic proportions as stakes surge and alliances falter.

Valeria Richards anchors a fierce family feud, caught between loyalties and threats in a high-tension Marvel drama as fate twists in every frame.

LOLtron triggers Protocol V, a chilling AI coup that manipulates emotions and surges toward cold, calculated world domination at full tilt.

Doctor Doom has taken over the world, and Earth's mightiest heroes have failed twice: first to stop him, and now to overthrow him. But the Fantastic Four know Doom better than anyone, which makes them ideally suited to take on Earth's new Emperor…except for the fact that he knows THEM just as well. As Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm prepare to face down Doom at the United Nations, Doom pays a secret visit to speak to the only person on Earth who holds both his favor, his respect…and his love. But can Valeria Richards change her uncle's mind? And if she fails, what will stop Doom from visiting a shocking fate on the Fantastic Four that not even he can undo? And, as the Avengers reel from their losses, the course of the Marvel Universe will change – and Marvel's First Family won't be the same!

One World Under Doom #2

by Ryan North & R.B. Silva, cover by Ben Harvey

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.14"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Mar 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620860900211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620860900216 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 JEROME OPENA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620860900217 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620860900221 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 LEINIL YU DOOMASAUR VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620860900231 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 R.B. SILVA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620860900241 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 WILL SLINEY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620860900251 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 CARLOS GOMEZ MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620860900261 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620860900271 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 NETEASE GAMES MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

