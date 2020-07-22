Oni Spotlight Invader Zim and Comics for Kids for Comic-Con@Home

Oni Press kicks off Comic-Con@Home tonight with the first of three planned panels. The publisher that gifted the world with Scott Pilgrim will bring the San Diego Comic-Con fun to your home via your mobile devices, tablets, and the smudged screen of your laptop. The company that is very obviously based in Portland will use SDCC's digital platform to spotlight their comics for kids, graphic memoirs, and Invader ZIM comics.

The first Comic-Con@Home panel will go live tonight. Moderated by Candice Mack of YALSA (Young Adult Library Services Association) and sponsored by the CBC Graphic Novel Committee, the panel will include appearances by writers and artists of popular comics for children.

New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers

Wednesday July 22 @ 5:00 – 6:00 PM PST

Jerry Craft (Class Act, New Kid) and Faith Erin Hicks (One Year at Ellsmere) join exciting comics artists Robin Ha (Almost American Girl), Derick Brooks (Bright Family), and Jonathan Hill (Odessa) in a discussion about new kids graphic novels.

You can attend the panel here.

Then, this weekend, Oni Press will go on to spotlight a genre overlooked by many direct market-focused publishers that have been dominant in the bookstore graphic novel section: the graphic memoir. With Oni Press editor Shawna Gore moderating, this panel will include appearances by Maia Kobabe of Gender Queen: A Memoir, Katie Green of Lighter Than My Shadow, and Fights: One Boy's Triumph Over Violence's Joel Christian Gill.

Inspired: Personal Stories in Graphic Novels

Saturday July 25 @ 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST

Whether biography or memoir, the comics medium has proven to be one of the most compelling formats for personal stories of triumph and tragedy, with numerous books having shown up on the most prestigious of bestseller lists. However, personal triumphs don't only have to find their way to the page through true life stories, and Oni Press hosts a conversation with creators whose work has both represented and been inspired by the lives behind them.

On Saturday, the panel will go live here.

Finally, and likely the most hyped, Oni Press will dedicate a panel to their top-selling continuation of Nickelodeon's cult classic cartoon, Invader ZIM. Moderated by SyFy Wire's Jeff Spry, the panel will feature a who's who list of creators who have contributed to Oni's long-running Invader ZIM comics, as well as creators from the show. With new titles to spotlight and new art to show, this will be the panel from Oni Press that dedicated Zim fans will want to make sure they attend.

Invader ZIM Conquers Everything!

with Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group and ABRAMS Books

Sunday, July 26 @ 2:00 – 3:00 PM PST

DOOOOOM! Celebrate Invader Zim with an exciting panel of authors and creators behind the most recent art books and comics from the hit series. Join author Chris McDonnell (The Art of Invader Zim, ABRAMS Books), Eric Trueheart (Invader Zim show and comics, Oni Press), Drew Rausch (Invader Zim #41, Oni Press), and Aaron Alexovich (Invader Zim show and comics, Oni Press) as they discuss the origins of the show, the creativity and originality that made it the cult classic it is today, and never-before-seen art from Invader Zim books and comics coming this summer, including the Invader Zim Quarterlies with Gir's Big Day!

Invader ZIM fans can join in on the Comic-Con@Home fun here.