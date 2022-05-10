Pa Kent Calls Batman A Hypocrite in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11

Batman doesn't approve of Jon Kent's new boyfriend, Jay Nakamura. And not for the reasons some people with YouTube channels might have. Instead, Batman sees a radical activist terrorist.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11
Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11

Which Batman most definitely is. But of course, Batman doesn't want to be Superman's boyfriend. Or if he does, he restricts it to heavy flirting, self-loathing and an ulcer.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11
Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11

Of course, everything Bruce Wayne says is something that could be applied to himself. But it takes Pa Kent to be a bit more specific about Batman's hypocrisy.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11
Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11

Throw in Poison Arrow, the dead Robins, exactly how Batman got his billions, and also that his own protege Nightwing is now Jay Nakamura's biggest financial backers and it's a bit Batmote and Batbeam for Bruce Wayne this time around. Especially as Pa Kent recalls Superboy's first death.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11
Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11

As seen in DC Rebirth's Superman #1 by Peter J. Tomasi, Patrick Gleason and Mick Gray, Jonathan Clark, Superboy. Out, in the fields with his cat. Who is captured by an eagle.

Superman (2016-) 001-010
Superman #1 – DC Rebirth
Superman (2016-) 001-011
Superman #1 – DC Rebirth
Superman (2016-) 001-012
Superman #1 – DC Rebirth

Look like Zack Snyder was right. And as for Jay Nakamura, well, there's something that has happened to that group, The Revolutionaries, that Batman warns of so much.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11

Man, everyone's got a Suicide Squad these days…

Talking of which, we also get the return of the long-awaited Get Carter #3 by Brian Azzarello and Alex Mallev. Red Hood also gets the hypocrisy after encountering the Joker and his gang of juveniles…

Pa Kent Calls Batman A Hypocrite in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11

 

Yeah, he gets it.

 

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #11 CVR A TRAVIS MOORE
(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Travis Moore
Jonathan Kent has faced many challenges in his life as both Superman and a Super Son, but what will the first son of the Last Son of Krypton do in the face of…metahuman bombs? Jon faces a deadly decision and Lex Luthor's alliance with President Bendix deepens in this penultimate chapter of The Rising Saga! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/10/2022

SUICIDE SQUAD GET JOKER #3 (OF 3) CVR A ALEX MALEEV (MR)
(W) Brian Azzarello (A/CA) Alex Maleev
The startling conclusion of this Black Label epic rockets to its surprising, yet inevitable, confrontation between The Joker and the Suicide Squad. With Red Hood wondering who he can trust as he's forced to team up with Harley Quinn and other rogues against the Clown Prince of Crime, one last betrayal changes everything before the final page.
Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 05/10/2022

