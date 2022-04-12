Who Approves Of Superman's New Boyfriend And Who Does Not? (Spoilers)

Last year, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and the new Superman of Earth at DC Comics would be revealed to be a queer young man. There had been some rumours that he might be defined as gay, but Bleeding Cool pushed back on that, stating that he would be defined as bisexual or pansexual. We also pointed out that the likely object of his affection would be journalist/activist Jay Nakamura, who he took home to meet his parents. Then on National Coming Out Day, DC Comics dropped the news that Jonathan Kent would be revealed as a bisexual young man in the comics and that, indeed, Jay Nakamura was his intended.

Today sees the publication of Superman: Son of Kal-El #10 by Tom Taylor and Cian Tormey. The comic book series tells the story of the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Jon Kent, who is the current Superman of Earth as his father is dealing with the politics of another planet.

So he hasn't had the chance to come out to his father, what about his mother? As Bleeding Cool teased, that happens today.

She's good with it. She always was. And he never actually had to say a thing.

Damn, denied his big moment, though at least get gets a jibe in. Check out John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme Series 9 episode 1 for another take on this…

Although Clark and Lois aren't the only adults in his life, what does Bruce think?

He's not a Bat-homophobe is he?

Jay Nakamura is the son of the former Genoshan Prime Minister, who was deposed by Henry Bendix, experimented upon by the new regime, and who escaped as a Gamorran refugee to the USA. Or, at least, that's what we thought… looks like Batman may have another take…

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #10 CVR A TRAVIS MOORE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Travis Moore

Henry Bendix's plans are now clear. Gamorra's president won't stop until he has total control. He's now sold his strategy to other dangerous regimes. Only Superman and his allies stand in the way of Bendix's dark vision for the world…a world where superheroes are put in their place, discredited, and even destroyed. A world where heroes are replaced by agents of those ruthless enough to have seized power. The Rising has begun!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/12/2022