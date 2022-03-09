Past, Present, Future & Krakoa Below In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)

More Krakoa Tales from X-Men comic books published today. The other denizens of the Krakoa pit in Sabretooth #1 were dismissed by some readers as illusions, generated by or for Sabretooth as a side effect of his punishment and banishment. In Sabretooth #2, that really doesn't seem to be the case. As we get more details on the other condemned as well as which laws they broke. Anything from murder to, basically littering.

But also this seems to be a new Third Eye than before, with astral projection powers. rather than a telepathic bartender banned from casinos. With Professor X making a judgement on the present.

For those playing along, 1) Make more mutants; 2) Murder no man; 3) Respect the sacred land of Krakoa. So how did Third Eye break the second law? Did he istall a condom machine on the island? On X Deaths Of Wolverine #4, the Phalanx Wolverine from the future has stopped fighting his family and has recruited them.

And if anyone wants an explanation of this relationship, present-day Wolverine Laura Kinney reminds folks what is what.

Down in the put, even as Sabretiorh is assembling his own family of prisoners, he is a prisoner of his own family of selves. And maybe Mephisto as a cat.

Though in the past he is fighting the present day Omega Red who has possessed the past Wolverine in an attempt to kill the past Professor Xavier.

While present day Sabretooth in an imaginary hell, confronts Madison Jeffries using his telekinetic powers on an environmental catastophe.

I guess even Hell is susceptible to global warming. While Third Eye makes contact with the outer world.

That's Mole last seen in X-Factor #56 as one of the Morlocks.

MJan, he should have tried his luck with Opal, especially knowing what we know now. And especially what was waiting for him below.

Presumed to have been killed by Sabretooth and then revived on Krakoa, it seems that was not the case. Mole just kept on digging…

And now may be Third Eye's best chance to go save the day…

If he can get over that rather justifiably large chip on his shoulder…

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210875

(W) Ben Percy (A) Joshua Cassara (CA) Adam Kubert

DAYS OF OMEGA PAST! WEEK 7 – WOLVERINE. OMEGA RED. Together? 'Nuff said.

Parental Advisory In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 SRP: $4.99

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210881

(W) Ben Percy (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Adam Kubert

KRAKOA IN THE CROSSHAIRS!

WEEK 8 – The chase leads to the mutant nation of Krakoa, as the force of mutantkind's ultimate destruction breaches its borders. Is this the last stand of Xavier's dream? Readers and collectors take note: This will be a major turning point for the X-books!

Parental Advisory In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 SRP: $4.99

SABRETOOTH #2 WEAVER VAR (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220924

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Dustin Weaver

MAN IN THE BOX! Professor X promised there would be no prisons on Krakoa. Sabretooth was the first in the hole, but now he welcomes five more mutants to his own private hell. What laws did they break? Are they ready for what they'll find? No. No, they're not. PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99