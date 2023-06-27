Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Jim Gordon, Mitch Gerads, Tom King

Tom King Reveals The Dark Truth About Jim Gordon's Father (Spoilers)

Today's Batman: The Brave And The Bold #2 from DC Comics revisits the earliest days of Jim Gordon with Tom King and Mitch Gerads.

Today's Batman: The Brave And The Bold #2 continues the darkest Batman and Joker storyline, but be warned, it will be skipping an issue and will only return in issue #4 of the new DC Comics anthology series. But it gives Tom King and Mitch Gerads a chance to revisit the earliest days of Jim Gordon. That early life has hardly been touched upon, though the Gotham TV series showed Peter Gordon as the District Attorney for Gotham, but also a member of the Court Of Owls. Peter Gordon was killed in his car, seemingly by a drunk driver, with Jim in the back seat, though it was engineered by the Court themselves. In the comics, the history of Jim Gordon's own father has not been touched upon. Until now.

His father shot himself when Jim was young, possibly in front of him. Jim Gordon already had his One Bad Day and has had no desire to dress up as anything other than a police officer. Or maybe, just maybe, that has been his costume all along. Criminals are a superstitious and cowardly lot, I shall become a policeman…

Jim Gordon is not broken. But Batman is…

