Peach Momoko Demon Days Blood Feud Reboots Silver Samurai

Throughout the past year, Peach Momoko has been recreating the Marvel Universe through her own style and influences as Demon Days, focusing on the character of Mariko Yashida alongside characters such as Storm, Thor, and Wolverine. This comes to a conclusion in March next year with Demon Days: Blood Feud.

At the end of the road, Mariko will finally meet the one who's been hunting her: a silver-clad swordswoman named Ogin, who's also Mariko's sister! Will Mariko have to cross blades with her own flesh and blood, or will Ogin's giant, green bodyguard smash Mariko to pieces first? Starring a brand-new take on the Silver Samurai, the stakes are high and the emotions are higher as the Yashida saga reaches its dramatic conclusion!

"This was my first time writing and painting a long-term story and honestly I was a bit scared! But in the end I feel very proud to be able to create five issues in the span of a year and a few months," Momoko said. "I hope everyone reading DEMON DAYS sees my growth and experience leveling up in every issue. And I will continue to grow and hope one day to leave an important mark for everyone to see!"

And coming in April will be the DEMON DAYS TREASURY EDITION TPB! Containing all five DEMON DAYS one-shots—X-MEN, MARIKO, CURSED WEB, RISING STORM, and BLOOD FEUD—this must-have collection will feature a brand-new cover by Peach Momoko.

DEMON DAYS TREASURY EDITION TPB cover by Peach Momoko

Peach Momoko is a comic book creator and cover artist who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014. She drew a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when he was EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine and has since become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business. And now an exclusive comics creator with Marvel Comics.