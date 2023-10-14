Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: black panther, Bryan Hill, jonathan hickman, peach momoko, ultimate

Peach Momoko Writes & Draws Ultimate X-Men In New Ultimate Marvel Line

This is a brand new vision for the new Marvel Ultimate Comics line predicted by Bleeding Cool, announced at Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel.

This is a brand new vision for the new Marvel Ultimate Comics line predicted by Bleeding Cool, launching out of Ultimate Invasion, from Marvel Comics in 2024, announced at Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at New York Comic Con. With Ultimate Spider-Man by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, Ultimate Black Panther by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli and Ultimate X-Men – most surprisingly – by Peach Momoko.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale January 10

Revolutionary writer Jonathan Hickman and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics! After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero… who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale February 7

In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra—the force known together as Moon Knight—are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda! "I was invigorated by this opportunity because in addition to my immense respect for Jonathan Hickman's detailed storytelling, the idea of shepherding this bold new take on Black Panther in this event gives me a platform to do the kind of broad, epic, storytelling I've always wanted to do in comics," Hill said. "My influences range from the history of BLACK PANTHER comics to Ryan Coogler's incredible work with the recent films, to Frank Herbert's worldbuilding capacity of Dune," he added. "This is something people won't expect, in the best of ways, and full credit to Marvel and editors Wil Moss and Michelle Marchese for bringing this creative possibility to me."

ULTIMATE X-MEN #1

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale March 6

Visionary creator Peach Momoko reinvents mutantkind for the Ultimate age! In Japan, when a young student named Hisako Ichiki develops armor powers, she discovers she's a mutant—and she's not the only one! Meet a new generation of mutants, filled with original and familiar X-Men characters. Together, they'll learn what it means to be mutant in the Ultimate Universe as they explore their emerging powers and the startling ways they connect to folklore, legend, and magic! "I am very honored to be a part of the new Ultimate Universe," Momoko said. "I am very careful in delivering the unique X-Men mutant elements while still being true to my vision and voice." "I am also very proud (and surprised) that I was given enough freedom from C.B. Cebulski and Jonathan Hickman to create a brand-new X-Men character," she shared. "It might not be the normal portrayal of a super hero…but I am excited to introduce everyone to a new chapter to my Momoko-verse."

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Colors by DAVID CURIEL

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale November 1

MARVEL: Next Big Thing

Sat, Oct 14, 2023 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM Room 405

This is it, True Believers – The panel you've all been waiting for! Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as he and some of the most monumental talent of today – including Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Uncanny Avengers), Al Ewing (Resurrection of Magneto), Jonathan Hickman (G.O.D.S., Ultimate Universe), Valerio Schiti (G.O.D.S.), Jed MacKay (Avengers, Moon Knight) and Chip Zdarsky (Avengers Twilight) – give a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel's biggest books while peeling back the curtain on the future of the Marvel Universe. Filled to the brim with announcements, first-looks, and tantalizing teases (including a special look at the biggest Marvel Comics story of 2024), this is THE can't-miss Marvel panel of New York Comic Con! Don't forget to stay 'til the end for the one-of-a-kind giveaway (while supplies last!). Guests: C.B. Cebulski, Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay, Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti

