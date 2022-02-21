Peach Momoko's We Have Demons #1 Variant – Signed By Scott Snyder

We Have Demons, the first creator-owned book by the team of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, and previously published on ComiXologvy Originals (when you could still find it). But it is now being put into print from Dark Horse Comics, and with FOC on the way (as well as the ComicsPRO event next weekend) now would seem the perfect time to unveil that the first issue, out on the 23rd of March, got a Peach Momoko variant cover, even though Peach is meant to be exclusive to Marvel Comics these days.

And for every fifty copies of the Peach Momoko variant cover ordered by retailers at FOC, retailers can order another copy of the cover signed by Scott Snyder. This is where the Diamond Comic Distributors listing will be on Previewsworld when they put them up!

DEC219641 WE HAVE DEMONS #1 (OF 3) CVR D MOMOKO

DEC219642 WE HAVE DEMONS #1 (OF 3) CVR E 50 COPY INCV SNYDER SIGNED

WE HAVE DEMONS #1 (OF 3) CVR A CAPULLO (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN220331

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Greg Capullo

Since the very dawn of man, legends have been told of the conflict between angel and demon-kind. Lam Lyle, a woman of science, dismissed these stories as just that-fiction. But when the loss of a loved one leads to the discovery of a hulking, benevolent demon named Hellvis, Lam realizes that her life is about to undergo a dire new direction. With a newfound partner and awesome powers now at her disposal, our hero suddenly finds herself thrust into a climactic war of good and evil with no less than the fate of the world hanging in the balance . . . Cover C by Greg Capullo features a red foil logo! In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: $4.99