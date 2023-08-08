Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: {erry White, caitlin yarsky, dawn of dc, Edwin Gaimon, Jack Herbert, Joshua Williamson, lex luthor, mahmud asrar, max raynor, metropolis, Superman Annual

Perry White – Lex Luthor's Greatest Ally? Superman Annual Spoilers

In recent issues of Superman, we have seen Lex Luthor imprisoned. And Superman having to deal with the threats to the world he used to take care of.

In recent issues of Superman, from the Dawn Of DC relaunch onwards, we have seen Lex Luthor imprisoned. And Superman having to deal with the threats to the world that Lex Luthor always had to deal with that no one knew about. Well, not no one, it seems. Not in today's Superman Annual 2023.

Looks like Lex Luthor had someone on the inside, keeping everything secret. And preserving Lex Luthor's bad boy image.

Perry White, former EIC of the Daily Planet, and who suffered an almost fatal heart attack after being subject to Lex Luthor's worldwide psychic command courtesy of Manchester Black that everyone forget Superman and Clark Kent were one and the same. So not only did the truth almost kill Perry White, but he has been instrumental in preserving a lie, and now seems to have politics on his mind. Perry White, Mayor Of Metropolis? You may join up the elements of appropriateness or irony, depending on your worldview. Still, at least someone is doing some investigative journalism on the newspaper…

Cat Grant looks like she's getting the scoop on Marilyn Moonlight, the Spirit of Metropolis, directly from the horse's mouth. As it were. The Superman 2023 Annual is published from DC Comcis today, by Joshua Williamson, Mahmud Asrar, Edwin Gaimon, Caitlin Yarsky, Max Raynor and Jack Herbert.

SUPERMAN 2023 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Various (CA) Mahmud Asrar

METROPOLIS'S SECRETS ARE REVEALED! Art by Mahmud Asrar, Max Raynor, Jack Herbert, and Caitlin Yarsky Lois Lane is now editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, but at heart she'll always be an investigative reporter. And lately Metropolis has had a whole new set of secrets she must uncover. Even if it means investigating her own husband…Superman! Featuring Livewire, Parasite, and Mercy, this special issue is your next big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024! Don't miss out! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

