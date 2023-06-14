Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: kamala khan, marvel, mary jane watson, ms marvel, peter parker, spider-man

Peter Parker Moves On From Mary Jane And Gets a New Love (Spoilers)

Not too long ago, Peter Parker's Spider-Man encountered a rogue set of Doctor Octopus' legs. At a time when he wasn't entirely considered to be the worst person in the world. It has been a long road for Doc Ock, and occasionally he has backed up over himself.

And as Peter Parker and Otto Octavius have been inside each other's minds more than would make sense in any other world, they found a little bond together.

Of course, obviously Doc Ock was terrible, and all that but a bond was made.

Jonah Jameson got a far worse deal out of it. From his perspective at least.

And now in Amazing Spider-Man #27, Jonah Jameson is suddenly headline news again.

As Peter Parker mourns for Kamala Khan, and Mary Jane is still with Paul and mourning the loss of their children, is Peter Parker vulnerable to be open to a new fling?

And not the Black Cat either? Time for a nocturnal visit. A booty call, even.

Of course, the moment you take an interest in someone new, that's when your ex suddenly turns up on the prowl again, expressing newfound interest in your well-being.

And no, this is never going to end up well. Doc Ock is after all a controlling individual. And not only that but he's into blockchain it seems. Which is something, I am told, surprisingly common amongst toxic exes for some reason.

And so while he's talking at length about blockchain, he may be planning something far more nefarious.

And if Peter Parker isn't an option, as Felicia Hardy is hanging around a little too much, maybe there is another ex that this particular set of sentient Doctor Octopus arms can turn to.

Of course, it would be Jonah. It will always be Jonah. Will Peter be able to cope with this?

