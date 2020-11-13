Pokémon GO – DC Going As Well? The Daily LITG, 13th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including the many redundancies at DC Comics and so much more. Also the Department of Homeland Security congratulating Biden, Dominic Cummings resigning, Peter Sutcliffe killed by coronavirus, vaccines coming, John Lewis ad airing, is November 13th 2020 trying to make up for the rest of the year? The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO – and DC going as well? The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And comics news rose to the top, pushing Pokemon down for once…
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Riolu
- Gossip: DC Comics, Abandoning Comic Shops and Comic Cons?
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
- Is Brian Bendis Starting DC Omniverse In Superman and Young Justice?
- Nightmare Before Christmas Super7 ReAction Figures Available Now
- Reviving The X-Men Dangling Plot Thread For X-Men Legends
- RZA & Ghostface Killah's 12 Reasons to Die Goes to Trade at Black Mask
- American Gods Season 3: Mr. Wednesday Goes Coastal, Intros Fiancee
- After DC Bloodbath II – What's Going On At DC Comics Today?
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: The Future Needs The Federation
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- Power Rangers Local Comic Shop Day Foils Sell Out Before On Sale
- TMNT: The Last Ronin, Venom, E Ratic and Conan Top Advance Reorders
- Money Shot Original Comics Now In Playboy Magazine
- Blur's Graham Coxon Creating New Graphic Novel, Superstate
- Japanese Publisher Enmaku Seeks US Audience With Ninja World USA
One year ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.
And we were looking for 5G everywhere.
- "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" Final Quest Has Taken Flight
- Did Marvel Censor the New Wolverine Logo Because We Were Too Close to the Truth?
- Did DC Comics and Grant Morrison Try to do 5G in 2009 as the Fifth World?
- Could Elysian be Part of DC Comics 5G Wonder Woman?
- Did A Hip Hop Group Just Leak The "Grand Theft Auto 6" Release Date?
- Disney Has Chance to Fix Star Wars' Han/Greedo Scene for Disney+, Makes It Worse Instead
- Does the Comics Industry Need Disrupting Too?
- Gwen Stacy Gets Her Own Series at Marvel in February by Christos Gage and Todd Nauck
- Hideo Kojima Shares Thoughts On Negative "Death Stranding" Reviews
- Marvel Comics Announces (Again) X-Men/Fantastic Four by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson
Two years ago, Stan Lee left us
And that was all anyone wanted to talk about.
- Stan Lee, Comics Legend, Has Passed Away at 95
- Joker's Daughter Coming to Nightwing?
- Everyone Reacts to the Death Of Stan Lee
- When Roy Thomas Went to Meet Stan Lee
- Even More Comics Folk React to the Death of Stan Lee
- Roy Thomas Says Stan Lee Was 'Ready To Leave This Earth'
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- The Nam writer Doug Murray
- JD Boucher of Gothic Comics
- Comic book letterer Troy Peteri
- Dungeons & Dragons comics writer Paul Crilley
- Pogo strip writer Larry Doyle
- Badger writer Randy Clark
