Pokémon GO – DC Going As Well? The Daily LITG, 13th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including the many redundancies at DC Comics and so much more. Also the Department of Homeland Security congratulating Biden, Dominic Cummings resigning, Peter Sutcliffe killed by coronavirus, vaccines coming, John Lewis ad airing, is November 13th 2020 trying to make up for the rest of the year?

Daily LITG: Pokémon GO – and DC going as well? The ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And comics news rose to the top, pushing Pokemon down for once…

One year ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.

And we were looking for 5G everywhere.

Two years ago, Stan Lee left us

And that was all anyone wanted to talk about.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

The Nam writer Doug Murray

JD Boucher of Gothic Comics

of Gothic Comics Comic book letterer Troy Peteri

Dungeons & Dragons comics writer Paul Crilley

Pogo strip writer Larry Doyle

Badger writer Randy Clark

