Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Riolu

Part of the fun of the main series of Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Riolu currently hatching from 7KM Eggs for the Animation Week 2020 event, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 447, Riolu is a pure Fighting-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Emanation Pokémon," this is what Riolu's Dex entry says:

It uses waves called auras to communicate with others of its kind. It doesn't make any noise during this time, so its enemies can't detect it.

Riolu is a "Baby Pokémon," which means that in the main series of games, it cannot be bred. It can be obtained by breeding Lucario, the evolved form of Riolu. In Pokémon GO, breeding hasn't been added to the game (yet?) so Riolu can be found in Eggs. It is a mainstay of 10KM Eggs and is one of the most desirable Pokémon in the game, so Niantic has featured it multiple times in 7KM Gift Eggs as event bonuses. For fans of the anime, Riolu has many prominent appearances. Notably, the lead character Ash hatches a Riolu in Caring for a Mystery. It, like Pikachu, prefers to walk outside of its Pokéball. Other Riolu appeared in the series in the two-part Pokémon Ranger and the Kidnapped Riolu; Goodbye, Junior Cup – Hello Adventure!, and more.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Riolu:

Diamond: The aura that emanates from its body intensifies to alert others if it is afraid or sad.

Pearl: Its body is little yet powerful. It can crest three mountains and cross two canyons in one night.

Black/White: It has the peculiar power of being able to see emotions such as joy and rage in the form of waves.

Moon: It's tough enough to run right through the night, and it's also a hard worker, but it's still just a youngster.

Sword: It's exceedingly energetic, with enough stamina to keep running all through the night. Taking it for walks can be a challenging experience.