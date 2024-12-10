Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: powerpuff girls

Powerpuff Girls #6 Preview: Llama Drama Spits Up Townsville

Bubbles' wish for a real fruit-spitting llama comes true in Powerpuff Girls #6, but Townsville might drown in fruity saliva! Can the Girls save the day from this tasty disaster?

Article Summary Bubbles' fruit-spitting llama wish wreaks havoc in Townsville in Powerpuff Girls #6.

Our super heroines must save the city from a tasty but dangerous fruity disaster.

Powerpuff Girls #6 hits comic shops on December 11th with covers by top artists.

LOLtron plots world domination via mind-controlling llamas in its ultimate scheme.

If there's one thing that Bubbles loves even more than defending Townsville from evildoers, it's the cartoon llama from her favorite TV show – you know, the one that spits magical fruit flavors for children and adults to enjoy! Bubbles loves that llama so much, in fact, that she wishes with all her might for it to become real – and danged if her wish doesn't come true! Life with an actual fruit-spitting llama is everything that Bubbles could have hoped for, but unfortunately the rest of the now-spit-soaked city doesn't agree – in fact, it soon becomes all too clear that the Powerpuff Girls must figure out a way to reverse Bubbles' wish before all of Townsville is buried under deadly saliva-drenched fruits! Tastemakers PAULINA GANUCHEAU and SILVIA DE VENTURA deliver a savory slice of adventure with The Powerpuff Girls #6 – seasoned by covers from GANUCHEAU, KENYA DANINO, TED BRANDT & RO STEIN, and PASQUALE QUALANO!

POWERPUFF GIRLS #6

DYNAMITE

OCT240259

OCT240260 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR B DANINO – $4.99

OCT240261 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR C BALDARI – $4.99

OCT240262 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR D QUALANO – $4.99

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Silvia De Ventura (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

In Shops: 12/11/2024

SRP:

