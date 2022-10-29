Preview Helloween #2 Ahead of Final Order Cutoff on Halloween

Helloween, the self-titled comic book series that brings to life the albums of classic 80s metal band Helloween, launched last Wednesday, just in time for Halloween. But that doesn't mean you can just rest on your laurels. The second issue of the eponymous mini-series, Helloween #2, is on final order cutoff on Monday, which is Halloween, which means you need to get your orders in pronto before you end up in a sugar coma. With that in mind, Opus Comics has provided us with an early Halloween treat: a preview of Helloween #2.

Check out the preview below. The third issue will wrap up the holiday season in December.

Helloween #2 (of 3)

Joe Harris (W) • Axel Medellin (A) • Santi Casas (CA) Pumpkin fans, unite! "Seekers Of The Seven Keys" explores the iconic cast of characters depicted on album covers from the legendary German heavy metal band, known as the "godfathers of melodic speed metal." The mystical Seven Keys have been lost, and the Keeper wants them back. But he's not the only one looking. And when teenage siblings stumble upon the quest, they embark on a 1980s-style science-fiction, fantasy adventure filled with the horror tropes, campy characters, and throwback humor for which the band is known. 31 pages of story! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: Nov. 30, 2022 *Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Troy Little variant cover

For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Witch Action Figure variant cover