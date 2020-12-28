Preview Of Ram V's Catwoman and Swamp Thing in 2021

Ram V is one of a number of Britain-based comic book writers who have doing rather well in the US comic book industry of late. Ram V is part of the White Noise studio that includes Alex Paknadel, Dan Watters and Ryan O'Sullivan, but also part of a social group that includes Si Spurrier, Kieron Gillen and Al Ewing. With suvccess in graphic novels and successive series for Vault Comics, he may have lost would could have been a Marvel breakout with the pandemic abandoned Empyre: Thor, but instead has seen successive runs at DC Comics on Catwoman, and was a 5G recruit for that series, Justice League Dark and for Swamp Thing, both now transformed into DC Infinite titles from March 2021. And we get a look inside them Catwoman and Swamp Thing… and a brand new Swamp Thing, DC's first Indian lead, who seems to take against passenger jets.

CATWOMAN #29

written by RAM V

art by FERNANDO BLANCO

cover by JOËLLE JONES

card stock variant cover by JENNY FRISON

ON SALE 3/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

So far, Selina Kyle's ambitious plan to gain control of Alleytown has been going purrfectly, but she's about to run headlong into a brand-new foe—and pass right through them…? Riddle us this, Catwoman! What do the Khadym mob, a non-corporeal assassin, and Poison Ivy have in common? And when it comes to solving riddles, there's only one person Selina can go to—no matter how much she hates the idea.

THE SWAMP THING #1

written by RAM V

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

ON SALE 3/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 10 | FC | DC

Swamp Thing returns in a new 10-issue series that stars Levi Kamei as the next Guardian of the Green. Unable to control his transformation into the monstrous Swamp Thing, Levi is thrust into the harsh, unforgiving mystery of grisly murders committed by a supernatural desert legend. Levi must revisit past events in his homeland of India and face the deadly reality of a ravenous new villain in order to comprehend what he is truly, and horrifyingly, becoming. A new era of global action and horror blossoms here, and Swamp Thing will be at the root of it!