Preview: The Best Archie Comic Ever For Free Comic Book Day

Archie Comics turns their characters superheroic again in The Best Archie Comic Ever, getting a free preview #0 given away on Free Comic Book Day tomorrow. With Fred Van lemte and Tim Seeley, known for more mainstream or mature readers comic book creations telling this journey,l including a dig at the "Special Thanks" credits in comic book movies. Is Archie getting down with the Multiverse as well? The Best Archie Comic Ever will be given away at comic book stores, one of around fifty comic books, this Saturday as Free Comic Book Day returns to normality. Ish. Here's a preview… and find more FCBD coverage and previews with this handy link.

FCBD 2022 BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER #0

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN220001

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Tim Seeley (CA) Jamal Igle

A new dawn of Archie is upon us! Archie Andrews has forever been known as an everyman. He's your average teenager, and that's what makes him so well-liked. But it doesn't take a super-scientist, super-hero, or super-spy to see that Archie is anything BUT average! Welcome to the weird, wonderful world of Archie, where anything and everything can happen to a red-headed, freckle-faced teen in a sleepy little town. This title serves as a special sneak peek at what's to come from Archie Comics' new series of anthology titles as well as some best-of moments from recently released titles. Get in on the ground floor of a new era of Archie with this special issue zero title.

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+)In Shops: Apr 06, 2022