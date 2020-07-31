More Printings For Thor, Venom, Engineward, Wolverine, Captain Marvel

Marvel Comics has a bunch of comic books heading back to the printing mill, including Thor #5 getting a third printing. Captain Marvel #18 and Venom #27 get a second printing and a further 1:25 sketch variant of the second printing, while Wolverine #2 just gets a standard second printing. But right now we only have eyes on the Michael Avon Oeming and Taki Soma variant cover for Engineward, the new cosmic sci-fi series from Vault Comics by George Mann and Joe Eisma that has been burning up the review columns.

ENGINEWARD #1 2ND PTG

VAULT COMICS

JUN208904

(W) George Mann (A) Joe Eisma (CA) Michael Avon Oeming and Taki Soma

Earth is an ancient myth, long forgotten. Now, the word of the god-like Celestials is absolute, and they rule with brutal efficiency. When Joss, an Engineward, discovers and reactivates the head of an ancient ghoulem, she finds all is not as intended. Her destiny-and that of her world-lies somewhere far beyond the borders of her shantytown.In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #18 2ND PTG SMITH VAR EMP

MARVEL COMICS

JUN208905

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Cory Smith

In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #18 2ND PTG MOLINA SKETCH VAR EMP

MARVEL COMICS

JUN208910

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Cory Smith (CA) Jorge Molina

In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

THOR #5 3RD PTG KLEIN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN208906

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

VENOM #27 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN208907

(W) Donny Cates (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Ryan Stegman

In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

VENOM #27 2ND PTG SKETCH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN208908

(W) Donny Cates (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Ryan Stegman

In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE #2 2ND PTG KUBERT VAR DX

MARVEL COMICS

JUN208909

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Adam Kubert

In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

And here's a look at some previous covers from previous weeks, now revealed.