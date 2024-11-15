Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, power rangers, printwatch

PrintWatch: GI Joe & Power Rangers Prime #1 Get Second Prints

PrintWatch: GI Joe #1 from Skybound and Image Comics, and Power Rangers Prime #1 from Boom Studios get second printings.

GI JOE #1 Second Printing Cvr A Jason Howard GI Joe

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Jason Howard

SERIES PREMIERE

THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE!

Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth.

But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before!

Featuring many familiar faces and the first appearance of an ALL NEW character, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. Joe…and that's only half the surprises in store from the chart-topping Energon Universe dream team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and TOM REILLY! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 2ND PTG PUEBLA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP248264

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Rebeca Puebla

Power Rangers IS BACK and better than ever! Prepare yourself for PRIME: a bold new era featuring a brand-new cast of characters, excitement, and attitude! In the vein of Marvel's The Ultimates, get ready to experience a new team, a new mentor, and a threat to Earth unlike anything you've seen before. Angel Grove University students face a difficult choice after crossing paths with a fugitive straight out of legend. The consequences for hiding her are dire… but her existence may not stay a secret for long. Groundbreaking Power Rangers writer Melissa Flores ushers the iconic Rangers Mythos into the next era of adventure, joined by acclaimed artist Michael Yg (Iron Fist) to craft an unmissable experience perfect for new readers and longtime fans alike!In Shops: Dec 18, 2024 Final Orders Due: Nov 18, 2024 SRP: $4.99

And we also have two previously unseen Marvel covers from a previous Printwatch:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 ED MCGUINNESS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #2 ESAD RIBIC RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

