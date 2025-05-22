Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Mark Spears, printwatch

PrintWatch: Mark Spears On Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman

PrintWatch: Mark Spears on Absolute Batman #1 7th printing, Absolute Wonder Woman #1 6th printing and Absolute Superman #1 5th printing

Article Summary Mark Spears delivers new connecting covers for Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman printings.

Absolute Batman #1 sees its seventh printing with exclusive Mark Spears covers in cardstock and foil.

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 returns for a sixth printing, featuring Spears' dynamic connecting art.

Absolute Superman #1 hits a fifth printing, all available June 25 with FOC on June 2.

PrintWatch: The three Absolute Universe launch titles are all getting new printings with covers by Mark Spears that all connect. That's the Absolute Batman #1 seventh printing, the Absolute Wonder Woman #1 sixth printing, and the Absolute Superman #1 fifth printing, all on sale on the 25th of June, and with an FOC date of the 2nd of June. All three covers will be available in cardstock and foil variants. While standard covers for those three printings will feature their respective original main covers, with recoloured logos.

Here's how they all look individually:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Seventh Printing Cvr A Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Seventh Printing Cvr B Mark Spears Connecting Card Stock Var

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Seventh Printing Cvr C Mark Spears Connecting Foil Var

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99/$5.99/$7.99

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 Sixth Printing Cvr A Hayden Sherman

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 Sixth Printing Cvr B Mark Spears Connecting Card Stock Var

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 Sixth Printing Cvr C Mark Spears Connecting Foil Var

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

EISNER WINNER KELLY THOMPSON AND BREAKOUT ARTIST HAYDEN SHERMAN REINVENT WONDER WOMAN FROM THE GROUND UP! Without the island paradise…without the sisterhood that shaped her…without a mission of peace…what's left is the Absolute Amazon! Retail: $4.99/$5.99/$7.99

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Fifth Printing Cvr A Rafa Sandoval

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Fifth Printing Cvr B Mark Spears Connecting Card Stock Var

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Fifth Printing Cvr C Mark Spears Connecting Foil Var

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail: $4.99/$5.99/$7.99

PrintWatch: They also have second printings of Absolute Batman #5, Absolute Batman #6, and Absolute Batman #7, all on FOC this weekend, on sale the 18th of June.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!