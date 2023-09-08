Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: battle chasers, Dark MDroids, Hunt For the Skinwalker, It;s Jeff, star wars, The Miracles

PrintWatch: Miracles. Battle Chasers, Skinwalkers, Dark Droids & Jeff

More printings for Miracles, Battle Chasers, Enfield Gang Massacre, Hunt For Skinwalker, Dark Droids, Silver Surfer, Wolverine & It's Jeff.

PrintWatch: This week we have second printings for The Miracles #1, Battle Chasers #12, The Enfield Gang Massacre #1, Hunt For The Skinwalker #1, Star Wars: Dark Droids #2, Silver Surfer Rebirth Legacy #1, Wolverine #36, and a third printing for It's Jeff #1.

PrintWatch: The Miracles by Joe Glass and Vince Underwood from CEX is getting a second printing rushed to be released on the same day as the first printing.

MIRACLES #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG UNDERWOOD

CEX PUBLISHING

JUL239090

(W) Joe Glass (A/CA) Vince Underwood

We're rushing a second printing to try to keep up with demand! The second printing will release the same day as the first printing release! You've got to get your customers in on this awesome super-hero action with a meta-twist! The first issue is double-sized but all subsequent issues are at normal price! Get it while it's hot! Allocations may occur on 2nd printing. And get your orders in for issue #2! In Shops: Oct 25, 2023 Final Orders Due: Sep 11, 2023 SRP: $6.99

"When initial orders came in, we were a little concerned as they didn't match the excitement we were seeing online," said Andy Schmidt, CEX Publisher. "We believe so strongly in this project that we felt that the only thing we could do is rush a second printing rather than disappoint fans." "I can't wait for people to meet The Miracles," says writer Joseph Glass. "It's a story I've wanted to tell since I started writing comics. It's allowed me to touch on a number of issues that interest me, including refugees, the role of heroes in this modern world, and the responsibilities we have to our home, whether as a native or a transplant, all while wearing a costume and fighting crime."

PrintWatch: Image Comics are sending Battle Chasers #12 by Joe Madureira and Ludo Lullabi for a second printing, as well as Enfield Gang Massace #1 by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips

BATTLE CHASERS #12 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS JUL239379

(W) Joe Madureira (A) Ludo Lullabi (CA) Joe Madureira

Garrison's will is tested as his showdown with the Martial Paladins comes to a fateful conclusion. Gully confronts her criminal half-brother. Contains 32 action-packed pages and no ads!In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

Final Orders Due: Sep 10, 2023

SRP: $3.99

ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS JUL239380

(W) Chris Condon (A) Jacob Phillips (CA) Sean Phillips

The THAT TEXAS BLOOD duo returns to Ambrose County, Texas with an all-new MINISERIES set 150 years in the past!

Gunslinging action meets dark frontier drama in this original Western thriller, as Montgomery Enfield and his gang of outlaws find themselves in the crosshairs of an aging Texas Ranger and a newborn county that's hungry for law.In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 Final Orders Due: Sep 10, 2023 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Star Wars: Dark Droids #2 back for a second printing, as well as Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy #1 and Wolverine #35, which also gets a 1:25 second printing variant. While It's Jeff #1 goes to a rare-for-Marvel third printing.

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS 2 KEN LASHLEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DD]

UPC: 75960620562200212

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 9/18/23

On Sale: 10/18/23

IT'S JEFF 1 GURIHIRU 3RD PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620636000113

Price: $5.99

FOC Date: 9/18/23

On Sale: 10/18/23

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY 1 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (DCP)

UPC: 75960620435900112

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 9/18/23

On Sale: 10/18/23

WOLVERINE 36 TYLER KIRKHAM 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [FALL] (WDC)

WOLVERINE 36 LEINIL YU RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [FALL] (WDC)

UPC: 75960609661903612

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 9/18/23

On Sale: 10/18/23

PrintWatch: Boom Studios is sending Hunt For The Skinwalker by Zac Thompson and Valeria Burzo for a second printing.

HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG SIMMONDS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL239082

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Martin Simmonds

Unidentified flying objects. Animal mutilation. Terrifying otherworldly cryptids. Countless strange phenomena. For more than 50 years, a remote ranch in the Uinta Basin has been the most significant nexus for the paranormal. Inspired by one family's confrontation with the unexplainable and terrifying… and what happened when they invited the largest scientific investigation of the paranormal to their ranch. Based on the 2005 groundbreaking, electrifying nonfiction book by Dr. Colm Kelleher and veteran investigative journalist George Knapp that revealed the captivating true history of Gorman Ranch for the first time, seizing mainstream imagination and inspiring high profile investigations, documentaries, and genre fiction in various media. Now, working hand-in-hand with Kelleher and Knapp, and incorporating never-before-seen new revelations, writer Zac Thompson (X-Men Unlimited, Undone By Blood) with Valeria Burzo (Castle Full of Blackbirds) adapts the category-defying tale in a series perfect for fans of I Hate This Place and The Low, Low Woods!In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 Final Orders Due: Sep 11, 2023 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: We also have the Ms Marvel #1 second print variant cover we didn't have before by Arthur Adams.

