Printwatch: Second Prints From Mary Jane/Black Cat To Sabretooth

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics have a bunch of second printings on the way, Avengers #53, Sabretooth #1, Amazing Spider-Man #88, Mary Jane/Black Cat Beyond, Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #1, Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1, X Lives Of Wolverine #1, X Deaths of Wolverine #1

PrintWatch: Outside of Marvel, there are second prints for Primos #1 from AWA Studios, and Porn Basket from Fantagraphics.

PrintWatch: AVENGERS #53 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960608857705312

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Garron, Javier

ASSAULT ON AVENGERS MOUNTAIN!

The Avengers' impenetrable headquarters is under attack, by the most supremely powerful version of Dr. Doom in existence and a wildly murderous Young Thanos, still wet with his mother's blood. The Black Panther fights to defend the mountain alongside his surprising new teammates, King Namor of Atlantis and Jane Foster, the mighty Valkyrie. Rated T+In Shops:

FOC Date: 02/21/2022

On Sale: 03/23/2022

PrintWatch: SABRETOOTH #1 STEGMAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620169300112

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Ryan Stegman

DOWN IN A HOLE! Sabretooth went into the Pit, sentenced to an eternity of torment. Sure, that sounds like hell, but maybe that's where he feels most at home. What's he been doing down there? What secret deal has changed his fate forever? And what if he's not alone? Award-winning novelist Victor LaValle teams up with amazing artist Leonard Kirk to bring us the story of what lies beneath Krakoa… Parental Advisory

FOC Date: 02/21/2022

On Sale: 03/23/2022

PrintWatch: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88 2ND PTG GOMEZ VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219530

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Michael Dowling (CA) Carlos E. Gomez

Who is QUEEN GOBLIN?! For almost sixty years, Spider-Man has been defined by Goblins, and Ben Reilly has a brand-new one all his own. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 16, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 13, 2022 SRP: $3.99



PrintWatch: MARY JANE BLACK CAT BEYOND #1 2ND PTG JS CAMPBELL VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219452

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) J. Scott Campbell

Black Cat has been kidnapped, and the only person who can save her is… MARY JANE WATSON?! Mary Jane has never liked Felicia Hardy, and now she has to save her life?! But remember, this is the Black Cat we're talking about. Things are never quite what they seem.In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

Final Orders Due: Feb 13, 2022 SRP: $4.99



PrintWatch: STAR WARS HALCYON LEGACY #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG GIST VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219453

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Will Sliney (CA) E.M. Gist

THE VOYAGES OF THE GREATEST OF ALL-STAR CRUISERS! As the legendary HALCYON embarks on a momentous… cruise, the ship heads toward a confrontation with THE FIRST ORDER! But what secret from THE HIGH REPUBLIC ERA can help the passengers and crew all these years later? And how did JEDI NIBS and BURRY fend off a NIHIL attack on one of the ship's first ever voyages?In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

Final Orders Due: Feb 13, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: FANTASTIC FOUR RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 2ND PTG PACHECO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG219526

(W) Dan Slott (A) Carlos Magno (A/CA) Carlos Pacheco

FIFTEEN YEARS IN THE MAKING – AND IT ALL KICKS OFF HERE! In a time before the Kree, Skrull or Shi'ar Empires. Before the emergence of Galactus. Before the birth of Asgard. There was the First War. The greatest war to ever rage across the Multiverse. Today, it is reignited. This is the Day of Reckoning. And all that stands between all of reality and revenge from the dawn of time are the heroes of Earth, the Fantastic Four and the mind of Mister Fantastic. Starring the FF, She-Hulk, Jack of Hearts, the Unseen, the Silver Surfer and everyone in the whole damn Marvel Universe.

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 16, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 13, 2022 SRP: $4.99



PrintWatch: X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 2ND PTG VICENTINI VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG219525

(W) Ben Percy (A) Joshua Cassara (CA) Federico Vicentini

THE BIGGEST WOLVERINE STORY OF ALL TIME BEGINS HERE! Logan. James Howlett. Weapon X. The mutant best known as WOLVERINE has lived many lives under many identities and in many places, but never before has the fate of the future been so entwined with the past! Fan-favorite eras of Wolverine's saga are explored anew, along with never-before-seen episodes as Logan must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history. But these LIVES are only one side of the story… Be here for the start of the time-shredding saga across all of Wolverine's history and future yet to come! Parental Advisory In Shops: Mar 16, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 13, 2022 SRP: $5.99



PrintWatch: X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VICENTINI VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219598

(W) Ben Percy (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Fernando Vicente

WEEK 2 – If WOLVERINE's future lies in the past, what does that mean for the present? The reciprocal series to X LIVES OF WOLVERINE, X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE is can't-miss reading, chock-full of revelations for the best there is as well as the fate of mutantkind!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Mar 16, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 13, 2022 SRP: $5.99

PrintWatch: PRIMOS 2ND PTG #1 (OF 4) CVR DEODATA JR (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

DEC219449

(W) Al Madrigal (A) Carlo Barberi, Brian Reber (CA) Mike Deodato

The ultimate Latinx heroes for the 21st Century are here! Centuries ago, two Mayan brothers constructed a spacecraft

that sent them hurtling into outer space. Returned to Earth only to find their culture and civilization destroyed, one of the

brothers vows revenge and seeks to decimate the planet with intergalactic technology gathered on his travels. To

prevent this, his sibling creates a contingency plan that activates the world's protectors – three descendants of their own

family who have been granted great power. Now, the fate of the universe lies in the hands of three cousins scattered

throughout Central and North America who have never even met.

PrintWatch: PORNBASKET HC NEW PTG (NOTE PRICE) (MR)

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JAN221430

This hardcover brick of a book collects 368 pages from Ryan's hilariously profane sketchbook, as originally seen on Ryan's influential @outlawscumfudge Instagram account (over 100K followers). Certain to have you taking pictures of every page to text to your filthy, like minded friends. Limited to 1200 copies and certain to sell out, so reach for the Porn Basket while you can!In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: $34.99