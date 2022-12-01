PrintWatch: The Harley Who Laughs & Hallows' Eve Get Second Printings

Printwatch: Harley Quinn #24 gets a second printing courtesy of the debut of the Harley Who Laughs, in comics shops on the 10th of January 2023, with a new design cover by Matteo Lolli featuring the artist's character sketches of the Harley Who Laughs.

Printwatch: While Amazing Spider-Man #14 gets a s a second printing courtesy of the debut of Hallows' Eve, also on the cover, as well as a 1:25 black-and-whote variant of the cover from her upcoming Dark Web comic. On sale in comic stores from the 18th of January, 2023.

Printwatch: Back to Fairtaylia #1 has sold out from Invader Comics and is getting a second printing, but be warned. "It might look like a kids book on the surface, but don't be fooled. This one is graphic, gory, and anything BUT all-ages! Lock the kids away. It's storytime. The first issue sold out nearly immediately, so we're offering a second printing with a new cover! (BTW – We TOLD you this book wasn't for kids! Diamond even made us CENSOR this one!!)" On sale in comic stores from the 25th of January, 2023.

Printwatch: Creepshow #2 has gone to a second printing from Image Comics, in stores for the 28th of December.

HARLEY QUINN #24 CVR A MATTEO LOLLI

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Matteo Lolli

Like the old Russian proverb says, if you wanna catch a killer, kidnap a different killer and force them to walk you through their process until you eventually find the person who murdered you in cold blood on your newly renovated Gotham ferry…point is, I'm makin' Victor Zsasz help with my murder mystery and this Sherlock and reluctant Watson are about to blow the doors wide open on some universe-alterin' shenanigans. Plus, Bud and Lou get belly rubs, I lose my deposit on a fog machine I rented, and my killer is revealed! Retail: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220862

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Michael Dowling, Kyle Hotz, Terry Dodson (CA) John Romita Jr.

"DARK WEB" PRELUDE! We haven't seen Chasm since ASM #894 and the FCBD issue, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy. Join us for this very special issue featuring Spidey's most dangerous new villain as well as the Goblin Queen and a BRAND-NEW villain that you won't believe. RATED T+ SRP: $4.99

CREEPSHOW #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP228468

(W) Chris Burnham, Paul Dini, Steve Langford (A) Chris Burnham, John McCrea (CA) Maria Wolf

The Creep scares up two all-new standalone stories in this star-studded anthology based on the hit Shudder TV series.

DAVID & MARIA LAPHAM (STRAY BULLETS) terrify with the tale of a tree whose roots grew so deep they reached Hell…and the girl who sat beneath it.

STEVE FOXE (RAZORBLADES) and KELLEY JONES (Batman, Sandman) share the shocking story of legendary comic creator Sal Medina-and the dedicated fan who went too far.In SRP: $3.99

BACK TO FAIRTAYLIA #1 (OF 6) CVR B (MR)

INVADER COMICS

NOV221637

(W) Jorg Alberts, Roland Heep (A) P.R. Dedelis

Once upon a time, childhood friends found a magical doorway to Fairtaylia, an enchanted realm full of wizardry and wonder. 20 years later they are a bunch of self-absorbed adults who don't believe in fairytales anymore… until a talking squirrel and a chainsaw-wielding fairy show up on their doorsteps. In a fast-paced quest to save Fairtaylia from an unspeakable evil, the gang has to evade wicked witches, battle orcs, ogres, and break into Cinderella's castle while suffering through fairy farts, skimpy outfits, and several musical numbers. Good luck with happily ever after…In Shops: Jan 25, 2023 SRP: $4.99