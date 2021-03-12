Pulped DC Comic Gen: Lock #6 Sells For $356 On eBay

A couple of weeks ago, Bleeding Cool posted a story about a comic book published by DC Comics that they shouldn't have published for one reason or other. Gen Lock #6. DC published the first five issues, a licensed tie-in with Rooster Teeth, but cancelled the last two when pandemic and shutdown hit publishers, distributors and comic shops. Instead, DC published them digitally.

But the sixth issue was actually printed. It is my suspicion that it sat at a printer or Diamond Comic Distribution, unable to be accessed until after the license with Rooster Teeth had expired. This may be why the final two issues were published earlier, digitally. And why the print editions were pulped. But also how a handful of copies escaped to Diamond UK, which was locked down for longer. Because in October, Diamond UK distributed copies to the few British stores that had ordered copies – Rooster Teeth isn't as big a thing over here.

A few copies turned up on eBay, mostly going for cover price. Because while it was an extremely rare comic book, no one knew it was an extremely rare comic book. It could be the rarest modern-day DC comic book ever published that wasn't made intentionally rare. But some folk in the US realised and sold copies of the comic for $100.

Which was handy when I came across a copy in a local store. I put it on eBay for a week without going over a dollar. And after no interest whatsoever, it got picked up by Key Collector App.

And yesterday it sold for $356. I am packing it up right now, shipping it from London to California. The big question is… is that overvalued? Or undervalued? And what will happen when it gets slabbed?

GEN LOCK #6 (OF 7)

DC COMICS

FEB200450

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlo Barberi, Walden Wong (CA) Dan Mora

Team gen:LOCK's plan is in place: invade Siege and free Chase from Sycorax's clutches. But that's Sycorax's home turf, where they have complete control over their surroundings. Can Cammie lead the team on this successful mission, or will it be game over? In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $3.99