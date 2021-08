Rahzzah's Iron Man #12 Miles Morales Cover Tops Advance Reorders

The Miles Morales Anniversary cover for Iron Man #12 by Ranzzah put on more advance reorders this week than anything else, beating out even the new Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino series, Primordial from Image Comics, and the Star Wars Boushh one-shot.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher IRON MAN #12 RAHZZAH MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS BOUSHH #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG BAK $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #2 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SW HIGH REPUBLIC ADV MONSTER TEMPLE PEAK #2 (OF 4) (C: 1-0-0 $4.99 IDW PUBLISHING KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS EXTREME CARNAGE AGONY #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BLACK WIDOW #11 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MAW #1 (OF 5) CVR A KRISTANTINA (MR) $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS LAST ANNIHILATION WAKANDA #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS THANOS RISES #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER #16 WOBH $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS BOUSHH #1 NOTO VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #5 (OF 12) CVR A GARBETT (MR) $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS EXTREME CARNAGE AGONY #1 YOUNG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #5 (OF 12) CVR C GARBETT FOIL (MR) $4.99 BOOM! STUDIOS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #5 (OF 12) CVR D CAMUNCOLI FOIL (MR) $4.99 BOOM! STUDIOS PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR C NGUYEN (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS MAW #1 (OF 5) CVR C HARDING (MR) $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR B WARD (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MAW #1 (OF 5) CVR B HUTCHISON-CATES (MR) $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5) PACHECO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR D SHIMIZU (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS ADVENTURE INTO FEAR OMNIBUS HC $150.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 STROMAN CVR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN BEN REILLY OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 QUESADA DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BLACK WIDOW STRIKES OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS INVINCIBLE HC VOL 01 ULTIMATE COLL $39.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV MONSTER TEMPLE PEAK #1 (OF 4) $4.99 IDW PUBLISHING SAGA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X TP $44.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA BY JURGENS OMNIBUS HC HA DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 QUESADA VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 GARNEY DM $125.00 MARVEL COMICS STRAY DOGS #5 2ND PTG CVR A $3.99 IMAGE COMICS TOMIE COMPLETE DLX ED HC JUNJI ITO (MR) (C: 1-0-0) $34.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC SENSOR HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 VIZ LLC CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 05 KANE DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN GRAND DESIGN OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS