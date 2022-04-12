Ram V, Rafael Albuquerque, Dave Stewart On A Dark Knight Comic?

Yesterday, comic book writer Ram V posted a tease that he, Rafael Albuquerque and Dave Stewart are working on a Batman-related book to be published today. He posted the following images with the tweet "Soon! My next project at @DCComics with the incredible @rafaalbuquerque on art @Dragonmnky on colours. Details incoming this week. Much excite." adding today "New Book! Announcement goes live tomorrow!" And that Jess Chen would be the book's editor.

The logo in question is the one used in the Christopher Nolan Batman movies, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Recently, DC Comics has published a number of comic books set in previous media universes, such as Batman '66, Wonder Woman '77, Batman '89 and the current Earth-Prime series. Pure speculation here, could this be a new comic book series set in the world of the Christopher Nolan Batman movies?

Ram V is the British-based writer of Venom, Swamp Thing and Justice League Dark, as well as Catwoman, Paradiso, Brigands, These Savage Shores, The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, Radio Apocalypse, Blue In Green, Grafity's Wall and more. Rafael Albuquerque is a Brazilian comic book creator, co-creator of American Vampire, Huck, Prodigy and known for his work on All-Star Batman, Animal Man, Batman, Detective Comics, Blue Beetle, Superman/Batman, A Study in Emerald, and Eight Forasteiro. Dave Stewart is a legendary multiple Eisner Award-winning comic book colourist, known for Hellboy, The Goon, Umbrella Academy, The New Frontier, Batman, Superman, X-Men, Daredevil and so much more.

Batman Begins from 2005 directed by Christopher Nolan and written by Nolan and David S. Goyer starred Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne and Batman, with Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, Tom Wilkinson, Rutger Hauer, Ken Watanabe, and Morgan Freeman, many of whom reprised their roles in Dark Knight in 2008 and Dark Knight Rises in 2012.