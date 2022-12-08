Rare Variant Delays For Gargoyles, Lazarus Planet & Batman/Spawn

Dynamite Entertainment have informed comic book stores that ordered heavily on the new Gargoyles #1 comic book, published yesterday, as to where their retailer incentive covers may be? Especially the 1:500, 1:750 and 1: 1000 tiered variants, the latter of which are signed by writer and series creator Greg Weisman. Dynamite told retailers " Dynamite can confirm that we received many of the Gargoyles #1 variant covers that are incentive covers with 200 and beyond qualifiers. The received covers were sent out today to qualifying retailers and should be received soon for fulfillment and sale to customers and collectors. The S, T, U, and V covers that are virgins and foil variants have been shipped out today and should be delivered later this week or next. They were shipped in two waves, with the S and U together, then the T and V together. The W and ZA covers with signatures from franchise creator and writer Greg Weisman are to follow out soon. Again, note that these higher value incentive variants are being shipped directly by Dynamite, rather than Diamond Comics Distributors. This is to keep the possibility of damages at a minimum to keep our retail partners happy and increase the probability that these limited editions will arrive in optimal condition."

GARGOYLES #1 CVR S 200 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN

GARGOYLES #1 CVR T 250 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA VIRGIN FOIL

GARGOYLES #1 CVR U 500 COPY INCV CONNER VIRGIN FOIL

GARGOYLES #1 CVR V 750 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN FOIL

GARGOYLES #1 CVR W 1000 COPY INCV WEISMAN SGN

GARGOYLES #1 CVR ZA 250 COPY INCV MOSS CGC

They are not alone in this variant delay though, DC Comics tell retailers that the Red Envelope Variant of Lazarus Planet: Omega #1 has been delayed, as has the Batman/Spawn #1 1:666 Todd McFarlane signed variant, 1:666 Greg Capullo signed variant, and 1:1000 Todd McFarlane & Greg Capullo signed variant have a new scheduled in-store date of the 10th of January 2023, while all other versions of Batman/Spawn #1 remain on sale next week for the 13th of December.