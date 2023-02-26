Ray Buffer Charged Over Golden Age Comics Theft Allegations Actor Ray Buffer, who had minor roles in Hulk and Daredevil movies, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of petty theft from Southern Califonian Comics.

Last year, Bleeding Cool reported that Californian actor Ray Buffer, who has minor roles in Hulk and Daredevil movies, as well as CSI: Miami, The West Wing, ER and Into the Wild Frontier, was suspected of stealing Golden Age comic books from Southern California Comics comic shop.

He has now been charged with one misdemeanor count of petty theft, according to the San Diego City Attorney's Office. He is scheduled for a readiness conference in San Diego County Superior Court on Monday after pleading not guilty at his arraignment on the 18th of January. Southern Californian Comics tell us the allegedly stolen comics include the following, with an estimated value of $850.

Fantastic Four #24

Valor #1

Big Shot #20

Boys Ranch #1

Captain Marvel #87

Captain Marvel Jr. #59

Mysterious Stories #4

Jamie Newbold of Southern California Comics posted to Facebook, saying "I was contacted by the San Diego City Attorney's office last evening. San Diego is prosecuting Buffer. They consider this case a "special prosecution" thanks to all your help and other media outlets. Buffer's attorney is attempting to settle for what's called a diversion. This would let Buffer off the hook by paying restitution for the one recorded crime at my shop. Unfortunately, he hit a lot of shops including ours before he was caught. For them, and us, we will not see full restitution until Buffer is put in front of a judge. We have petitioned the city attorney to refuse diversion and let us face Buffer in court. Meanwhile, Buffer has returned to his website and social networks as though he can escape this "interruption in his life." For now, we're back to waiting. But we're headed in the right direction. Thank you again to all our followers and supporters, you helped get us to this point. We are not a community to be messed with."

On the same day that the store posted this update, Ray Buffer Productions LLC also put out a press release regarding Ray Buffer playing the role of Boss Ross in a brand new jukebox musical, Heavenly Country.

Two Roads Theatre will present Heavenly Country, the world premiere engagement of a jukebox musical written by Joel Russell. Directed by L. Flint Esquerra, music directed by Paul Cady, and produced by Russell Media, the production will run March 24- April 22, 2023. Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Two Roads Theatre, 4348 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA 91604. Joel Russell is the playwright. This is his first produced play. He received a degree in theatre from Brigham Young University and a Master's Degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. A business journalist, he previously served as managing editor of Los Angeles Business Journal and as editor of San Fernando Valley Business Journal.

Ray Buffer will play Boss Ross, the owner of a moving company and the employer of Nemo, a young man who falls in love with a client but also battles alcohol addiction. Buffer has a comic role including many of the show-stopping, scene-stealing numbers and is an experienced musical theatre performer. He is also a film and television actor, having appeared in numerous movies, series, and commercials. Born in West Palm Beach, FL, Buffer immigrated to California from Florida in 1999. He is a sought-after concert and church soloist and performs regularly in jazz vocal quartets throughout Southern California. His film and TV credits span roughly 30 years, and can be found on IMDb at www.imdb.com/name/nm1338528/ L. Flint Esquerra directs. For many years, Flint was Artistic Director of the MET Theatre, where he directed the world premiere musicals The Brain That Wouldn't Die and Psych: A Love Story, as well as the musical tick, tick…BOOM1 for DOMA Theatre. More recently, he has directed for Theatre 40, Group Rep, Sierra Madre Playhouse, and Neo Ensemble. The 6-person cast of Heavenly Country includes (in alphabetical order) Ray Buffer, Felicia Taylor E., Jennifer Anne Grimes, Ashton Jordaa'n Ruiz, Michael Reese Shald and Isabella Urdaneta. Stage manager: Bobby Benjamin. Set design: JC Gafford. Lighting design: Douglas Gabrielle. Come to Heavenly Country for the toe-tapping, hand-clapping, foot-stomping music. Stay for the heartwarming love story. If you're a fan of Country music, or just like good clean musical entertainment, you'll want to visit Heavenly Country for a while.