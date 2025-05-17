Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: judge dredd, lunar

Rebellion/2000AD's First August 2025 Solicits With Lunar Distribution

Rebellion/2000AD/Judge Dredd's first August 2025 solicits and solicitations with Lunar Distribution

Rebellion/2000AD have signed up to Lunar Distribution, as previously announced, and so are using their first listing as a kind of "best of" catch-up for retailers who may not have given Judge Dredd a second glance… so here are their August 2025 solicitations, via Lunar at least. The Diamond ones (hopefully) at the end of the week.

Galactic greetings from Rebellion Publishing! We're kicking things off at Lunar with a truly mind-expanding range of comics ideal for first-time readers of 2000 AD. With the blockbuster releases of Essential Judge Anderson and Essential Judge Dredd, our Essential line publishes classic stories in self-contained, full colour editions which require no prior-knowledge to pick up and love. The Best of John Wagner's Judge Dredd collects his most explosive stories; while the Eisner-award winning I Am the Law is a provocative must-read release for any comics fan! New readers will also love Best of 2000 AD, the ultimate mix-tape: each volume is standalone and features a mix of modern and classic stories designed to get you hooked on 2000 AD!

CHECKLIST

• ESSENTIAL JUDGE ANDERSON: CHILDHOOD'S END

• ESSENTIAL JUDGE ANDERSON: SHAMBALLA

• ESSENTIAL JUDGE ANDERSON: SATAN

• ESSENTIAL JUDGE DREDD: THE APOCALYPSE WAR

• ESSENTIAL JUDGE DREDD: DREDD VS. DEATH

• THE BEST OF JOHN WAGNER'S JUDGE DREDD

• I AM THE LAW: HOW JUDGE DREDD PREDICTED OUR FUTURE

• BEST OF 2000 AD VOLUME 1

• BEST OF 2000 AD VOLUME 2

• BEST OF 2000 AD VOLUME 3

• BEST OF 2000 AD VOLUME 4

• BEST OF 2000 AD VOLUME 5

• BEST OF 2000 AD VOLUME 6

ESSENTIAL JUDGE ANDERSON: CHILDHOOD'S END

WRITTEN BY Alan Grant

ILLUSTRATED BY Kev Walker, Dave Taylor, Jake Lynch, David Roach

COVER ART BY Tula Lotay

PSI Judge Cassandra Anderson's belief in the origins of civilisation is put to the test when she is brought to investigate an ancient relic on Mars, believed to be half a million years old. But as her crew members start dying, she finds herself confronting a threat that feels all-too familiar… This volume collects some of Alan Grant's (Judge Dredd, Batman) defining storylines, including his previously uncollected Judge Death stories. PSI Judge Anderson uncovers traces of an ancient civilisation on Mars, fights a giant robot uprising, and faces off against Judge Death in the third volume of her Essential series.

• THE BELOVED 2000 AD ICON FEATURED IN ALEX GARLAND'S 2012 MOVIE DREDD

• COVER BY EISNER-AWARD WINNER TULA LOTAY (SOMNA)

• PERFECT FOR FANS OF COSMIC AND ELDRITCH HORROR

• LARGER FORMAT, PERFECT FOR NEW READERS AND OLD FANS

TEEN, 144 pages, FULL COLOR, $26.99, SCIENCE-FICTION TPB, 27 AUGUST 2025, OFFERED AGAIN

ESSENTIAL JUDGE ANDERSON: SHAMBALLA

WRITTEN BY Alan Grant

ILLUSTRATED BY Arthur Ranson, Mick Austin

COVER ART BY Arthur Ranson

The greatest stories of one of science fiction's greatest heroines – rereleased in an easily accessible format perfect for new readers. Across the world, hallucinations, psychic attacks and delusions are spreading, threatening to tear humanity apart. Only Judge Anderson can halt the apocalypse, and her journey will take her to the ancient temple of Shamballa. Featuring stunning art by Arthur Ranson, this is one of Anderson's most beloved adventures – and remains essential reading. Save the world at the ancient temple Shamballa.

TEEN, 192 pages, FULL COLOUR, $26.99, SCIENCE-FICTION TPB, 20 AUGUST 2025, PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

ESSENTIAL JUDGE ANDERSON: SATAN

WRITTEN BY Alan Grant

ILLUSTRATED BY Arthur Ranson

COVER ART BY Arthur Ranson

In Mega-City One, citizens live in fear under the iron fist of the Judges' unyielding rule, but PSI Judge Cassandra Anderson knows it's a flawed system. In this volume, showcasing the stunning work of Arthur Ranson (Button Man, Batman) alongside the rich storytelling of Alan Grant (Judge Dredd, Batman), Anderson grapples with matters of faith and damnation. A chance at eternal life comes at the cost of losing her mind forever, and her pursuit of a just system leads her to investigate a religious cult, and ultimately to engage in a battle of the minds with the most formidable of foes: Satan himself!

TEEN, 144 pages, FULL COLOUR, $26.99, SCIENCE-FICTION TPB, 20 AUGUST 2025, PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED



ESSENTIAL JUDGE DREDD: THE APOCALYPSE WAR

WRITTEN BY John Wagner, Alan Grant

ILLUSTRATED BY Carlos Ezquerra, Mick McMahon, Brian Bolland, Ron Smith, Steve Dillon

COVER ART BY Carlos Ezquerra

When the citizens of Mega-City One's massive city blocks declare war on each other, Judge Dredd realises it is merely a prologue to an all-out nuclear attack by East Meg One! As warheads rain down, Dredd leads a brave guerrilla resistance against the Sov forces, building to an earth-shattering decision that shakes his world to the core! This second wide-screen blockbuster volume in the Essential Judge Dredd graphic novel series presents The Apocalypse War, the mother of all 'epic' Dredd storylines, which forever fixed the character in readers' minds and ensured Carlos Ezquerra's title as the definitive Dredd artist in comics' hall of fame.

TEEN, 160 pages, FULL COLOUR, $28.99, SCIENCE-FICTION TPB, 06 AUGUST 2025, PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

ESSENTIAL JUDGE DREDD: DREDD VS. DEATH

WRITTEN BY John Wagner, Alan Grant

ILLUSTRATED BY Brian Bolland, Brett Ewins, Cliff Robinson, Robin Smith, Alex Ronald, Bryan Talbot, Andy Clarke

COVER ART BY Brian Bolland

The essential Judge Dredd graphic novel series – the ultimate introduction to the Lawman of the Future! The crime is life! The Judgement is death! When Judge Death enters Mega-City One from a parallel dimension, his plan is simple: to find every single living cit and sentence them – to death! The fourth volume in the oversized Essential Dredd series includes the first two Judge Death stories, from John Wagner (A History of Violence) and Brian Bolland (The Killing Joke) presented in stunning black and white, and featuring restored pages.

TEEN, 160 pages, PARTIAL COLOUR, $25.00, SCIENCE-FICTION TPB, 06 AUGUST 2025, PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

THE BEST OF JOHN WAGNER'S JUDGE DREDD

WRITTEN BY John Wagner

ILLUSTRATED BY Brian Bolland, Cam Kennedy, Carlos Ezquerra, Ian Gibson, Ron Smith

COVER ART BY Brian Bolland

John Wagner is one of the best-known voices in British comics, respected and revered for revitalising the industry in the 1970s and co-creating the iconic 'Lawman of the future' – Judge Dredd. In celebration of his forty-five years chronicling the madness and mayhem of Mega-City One, this collection features some of the funniest, most poignant and action-packed tales penned by the great man himself. This hardback anthology contains stories taken from over four decades of 2000 AD. Each strip has been carefully selected to showcase the great versatility and imagination that John Wagner has applied to Dredd, making him one of the most iconic characters in British comics.

TEEN, 368 pages, FULL COLOUR, $19.99, SCIENCE-FICTION TPB, 06 AUGUST 2025, PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

I AM THE LAW: HOW JUDGE DREDD PREDICTED OUR FUTURE

WRITTEN BY Michael Molcher

COVER ART BY Pye Parr

Judge, jury and executioner, Judge Dredd is the brutal comic book cop policing the chaotic future urban jungle of Mega-City One, created by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra and launching in the pages of 2000 AD in 1977. But what began as a sci-fi action comic quickly evolved into a searing satire on hardline, militarised policing and 'law and order' politics, its endless inventiveness and ironic humour acting as a prophetic warning about our world today – and with important lessons for our future. This Eisner award-winning non-fiction blends comic book history with contemporary radical theories on policing, and takes key Dredd stories from the last 45 years and demonstrates how they provide a unique wake up call about our gradual, and not so gradual, slide towards authoritarian policing.

TEEN +, 304 pages, $34.99, PROSE NON-FICTION HC, 13 AUGUST 2025, PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

BEST OF 2000 AD VOLUME 1

WRITTEN BY Alan Moore, John Wagner, Dan Abnett, Alan Grant, Jamie Delano, Adam Karenina Sherif

ILLUSTRATED BY Kev Walker, INJ Culbard, Ian Gibson, Carlos Ezquerra, Arthur Ranson, Brendan McCarthy, Jamie Hewlett, Alan Davis

COVER ART BY Jamie McKelvie, Tom Muller

Best of 2000 AD is a landmark series from the cult comic, bursting with our greatest stories for a new generation of readers. Every Best of 2000 AD contains a mix of modern classics and gems from the vault. In each edition you'll find an explosive new Judge Dredd adventure, fresh essays by prominent popular culture writers, a graphic novel-length feature presentation by global legends and a vintage Dredd case. In this volume: Judge Dredd battles Mutie Block anarchy; Halo Jones escapes in Alan Moore's first masterpiece; humanity is on the Brink in the space murder mystery from Dan Abnett and INJ Culbard; Judge Anderson takes centre stage in the search for Shamballa.

• 6-VOLUME BEST-SELLING MIX-TAPE PRESENTING THE GREATEST HITS OF THE LEGENDARY BRITISH COMIC

• "A slab of pop…a great place to start to explore this huge swathe of British comics" – Kieron Gillen (The Power Fantasy, Once & Future)

• THE ESSENTIAL GATEWAY TO THE GALAXY'S GREATEST COMIC

• Never read 2000 AD? Start here!

TEEN, 192 pages, FULL COLOR, $22.99, SCIENCE-FICTION TPB, 06 AUGUST 2025, PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

BEST OF 2000 AD VOLUME 2

WRITTEN BY Al Ewing, Pat Mills, Dan Abnett, Alan Grant, Alan Moore, John Wagner, Jamie Delano, Tom Shapira

ILLUSTRATED BY Colin Wilson, INJ Culbard, Kevin O'Neill, Steve Dillon, John Higgins, Mick McMahon, Alan Davis

COVER ART BY Becky Cloonan, Tom Muller

Best of 2000 AD is a landmark series from the cult comic, bursting with our greatest stories for a new generation of readers. In this volume: Judge Dredd hunts untraceable assassins firing Magic Bullets by Al Ewing and Colin Wilson; even robots get the Red Planet Blues from Alan Moore, Steve Dillon and John Higgins; not even Mega City One's brightest can escape The Vampire Effect; join the front line of the resistance against intergalactic bigots in Gothic masterpiece Nemesis The Warlock!

TEEN, 192 pages, FULL COLOUR, $22.99, SCIENCE-FICTION TPB, 13 AUGUST 2025, PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

BEST OF 2000 AD VOLUME 3

WRITTEN BY Michael Carroll, Gordon Rennie, Ian Edginton, John Wagner, Alan Grant, Jamie Delano, Tiffany Babb

ILLUSTRATED BY Mark Sexton, Frazer Irving, D'Israeli, Ron Smith, Alan Davis

COVER ART BY Erica Henderson, Tom Muller

Every Best of 2000 AD contains a mix of modern classics and gems from the vault. In each edition you'll find an explosive new Judge Dredd adventure, fresh essays by prominent popular culture writers, a graphic novel-length feature presentation by global legends and a vintage Dredd case. In this volume: Spend a night on The Graveyard Shift with Judge Dredd; Gordon Rennie and Frazer Irving tune in and drop tab of superpowers before Storming Heaven; get lost in the darkness lying in the belly of the good ship Leviathan from Ian Edginton and D'Israeli.

TEEN, 192 pages, FULL COLOUR, $22.99, SCIENCE-FICTION TPB, 13 AUGUST 2025, PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

BEST OF 2000 AD VOLUME 4

WRITTEN BY John Wagner, KEK-W, Peter Milligan, Jamie Delano, Alan Grant, Chloe Maveal

ILLUSTRATED BY Colin MacNeil, John Burns, Jamie Hewlett, Alan Davis, Steve Dillon

COVER ART BY Marguerite Sauvage, Tom Muller

In this volume: When Judge Dredd investigates a potential whistleblower in Mega-City Confidential; Kek-W and John Burns sound the call to battle extra-dimensional Wurms and join The Order; a rolling stone gathers no mousse as Pete Milligan and Jamie Hewlett tangle you in Hewligan's Haircut, a reality-warping victory roll that's just the tonic; quake to the Cry of the Werewolf with an all-time Dredd classic by Alan Grant and Steve Dillon.

TEEN, 192 pages, FULL COLOUR, $22.99, SCIENCE-FICTION TPB, 13 AUGUST 2025, PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

BEST OF 2000 AD VOLUME 5

WRITTEN BY Rob Williams, Peter Milligan, Al Ewing, John Wagner, Alan Grant, John Smith, Gordon Rennie, Jamie Delano, Kambole Campbell

ILLUSTRATED BY Chris Weston, Tony Wright, Henry Flint, Cam Kennedy, Sean Phillips, Frank Quitely, Alan Davis

COVER ART BY Annie Wu, Tom Muller

In this volume: Mega City One's super-rich consider themselves above it all in Elevator Pitch; crash-land on a Death Planet as Al Ewing (The Immortal Hulk) and Henry Flint (Eerie) introduce the monstrous, weaponized (but dead polite) Zombo; go Swimming in Blood with occult detective Devlin Waugh as he investigates a vampire outbreak in an underwater prison by John Smith (Hellblazer) and Sean Phillips (Reckless, Night Fever); Gordon Rennie (Doctor Who) and Frank Quitely (All-Star Superman) preach faith through firepower in Missionary Man.

TEEN, 192 pages, FULL COLOUR, $22.99, SCIENCE-FICTION TPB, 20 AUGUST 2025, PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

BEST OF 2000 AD VOLUME 6

WRITTEN BY Ian Edginton, Robbie Morrison, Alan Moore, John Wagner, Alan Grant, John Smith, Pat Mills, Jamie Delano, Ritesh Babu

ILLUSTRATED BY D'Israeli, Henry Flint, Dave Gibbons, Ron Smith, Edmund Bagwell, Ramon Sola, Juan Arancio, Alan Davis

COVER ART BY Ian McQue, Tom Muller

In this volume: Judge Dredd makes a Tempus Fugitive of literature's most famous time-travel enthusiast; tremble as Robbie Morrison and Henry Flint deliver galaxy-wide carnage at the hands of the retribution of a dead race, Shakara The Avenger; The government agents of Ice Station Delta find their problems snowball when they tangle with Shako, the only polar bear on the CIA death list!

TEEN, 192 pages, FULL COLOUR, $22.99, SCIENCE-FICTION TPB, 20 AUGUST 2025, PREVIOUSLY SOLICITE

