Rebellion Changes Print Schedules, Will Publish Some Digitally Anyway

Rebellion is a comic book publisher that has been relatively unaffected by the current global situation. While the likes of Marvel, DC, Image and others have had to cease publication, printing and distribution, Rebellion has not. Because their titles 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine are available on the newsstand and via subscription, as well as through comic book stores, they have continued publication with reduced print runs. Which may make last week's edition of 2000AD featuring the return of someone rather special, quite the collector's item.

However, when it comes to collections, more readily available in bookstores and comic stores, they have made some changes to their schedules, with a staggered line up taking titles planned from 2020 into 2021. Some graphic novels due for release in May, June, July, and August 2020 will go digital-first, with standard print editions postponed until later in the year. While online-exclusive print editions of some titles will still go ahead. Rebellion states that this is intended so that readers can still enjoy collections while in lockdown, while avoiding a glut of titles hitting retailers when they reopen.

Ben Smith, Head of Publishing at Rebellion, is quoted as saying "We won't be going on hiatus – the periodical comics will continue while some book collections will go digital-first so we can continue to share and shout about the amazing work our creators and editors are putting together while we're all in lockdown. Where special hardback editions have already been printed we will release these from our webshop on the planned dates. look forward to getting back to normal service, but in the meantime, our mission to deliver to best in new and classic comics continues."

The revised Rebellion and 2000AD graphic novel schedule

This list does not include all graphic novel titles slated for release in 2021 from Rebellion. Just the new dates for titles that were originally scheduled for the 2020 schedule. You can also catch up with Bleeding Cool's coverage of the current situation across the comics industry using this tag.

The Complete Johnny Future. Digital and standard print edition 30 April.

Judge Dredd Case Files 35. Digital release 14 May. Standard print edition postponed to 1 October 2020.

Smash! Special. Print and digital release, 27 May.

Sláine: The Horned God Collector's Edition. Digital and webshop-exclusive edition, 28 May. Standard print edition postponed to 3 September 2020.

Strontium Dog: Search and Destroy. Digital and webshop-exclusive edition, 11 June. Standard print edition postponed to 12 November 2020.

2000 AD Summer Sci Fi Special: Twenty Years of Rebellion. Print and digital, 24 June.

Concrete Surfer. Digital and webshop-exclusive edition, 25 June. Standard print edition postponed to 17 September 2020.

War Picture Library: Battler Britton. Digital 9 July. Standard print edition postponed to June 2021.

Judge Dredd: Control Digital. 9 July Print edition postponed to 10 December 2020.

Tammy & Jinty Special. Print and digital, 29 July 2020.

Hope Book 2. Digital 20 August. Print edition postponed to 21 January 2021.

Essential Judge Dredd: America. Print and digital, 3 September 2020.

Battle Special 2020. Print and digital, 16 September 2020.

Misty & Scream Special 2020. Print and digital, 30 September 2020.

The Dracula File paperback edition. Print edition, 1 October 2020.

The Thirteenth Floor Vol.2. Print and digital, 15 October 2020.

Thriller Picture Library Special. Print and digital, 11 November 2020.

Faceache Vol.1 paperback edition. Print edition, 12 November 2020.

Death Squad. Print and digital, 26 November 2020.

Misty Creepy Christmas Special. Print and digital, 2 December 2020.

Sláine: Web of Weird. Print and digital, 10 December 2020.

Sugar Jones. Print and digital. 24 December 2020.

Cor! Buster Collection. Print and digital. 24 December 2020.

King's Reach: John Sanders' Twenty-Five Years at the Top of Comics. Print and digital, 7 January 2021.

2000 AD Regened Collection. Print and digital, 7 January 2021.

Judge Dredd: The Complete Case Files Vol.36. Print and digital, 4 February 2021.

The Vigilant. Print and digital, 1 April 2021.

Thistlebone. Print and digital, 29 April 2021.

Devlin Waugh: Blood Debt. Print and digital, May 2021.

Ken Reid Football Funnies. Print and digital, July 2021.

The Rise and Fall of the Trigan Empire Vol. 2. Print and digital, July 2021.

Essential Judge Dredd: Origins Print and digital, September 2021.

Fiends of the Eastern Front. Print and digital, October 2021.

Black Max Vol.2. Print and digital, October 2021.