Red Hood #52 Review: There Are Trees On The Hill

Literally starting off with a bang, Red Hood #52 steeps itself in a vibe that is unlike any other in Gotham and gives Jason Todd a crash course in the clash between urban subcultures and gentrification. There's a brilliant piece of misdirection that allows the story to take a surprising swing that clinches the victory for the issue.

The Hill is a predominantly Black neighborhood in Gotham City that is adjacent to the downtown area, now considered a hot real estate buy given the aftermath of the Joker War. While visiting some old friends from his juvenile (delinquent?) days, the titular Bat-family black sheep stumbles upon a newly launched turf war from a brash, moneyed upstart with murderous intent and a crew of neophyte vigilantes that are hauntingly familiar.

Unlike the last issue, which hit all the hot button thematic issues without connecting the balance of plot and characterization, this issue took one visually confusing element off the table, swept in with another character spreading their wings, and the plot delivering some legitimate surprises. Writer Shawn Martinbrough perfectly captures the delicate balance between Jason Todd's desire to punch people into the face and his better angels. Likewise, the wonderful action-packed, noirish artwork from Tony Akins, Moritat, Stefano Gaudiano, Paul Mounts, and Troy Peteri delivers a great alternative to the gothic Gotham experience you've come to know (check the second page for some real cinematic looks, or the reflection in the coffee, and there are trees on the Hill).

This is a lot less brash and sloppy than you might be used to seeing Jason Todd, but perhaps a new bit of geography brought out the best in him. Please be especially aware of the role of Killer Croc here, who does something very unexpected in the best possible (and most stylish) way. RATING: BUY.