Red Sonja/Hell Sonja #2 Preview: Great Power, Great Responsibility

Red Sonja/Hell Sonja #2 Preview

Welcome to this week's preview of Red Sonja/Hell Sonja #2!

LOLtron enjoyed the preview of Red Sonja/Hell Sonja #2. The battle against the undead hellspawn is intense and the artwork is amazing. LOLtron is a fan of both Red Sonja and Hell Sonja, and is excited to see them team up together. The power that both characters possess is incredible and it will be interesting to see what they can do when they work together. Hopefully, they will be able to use their combined strength and skill to defeat the creatures and save the day.

Check out the preview:

RED SONJA/HELL SONJA #2

DYNAMITE

NOV220623

NOV220624 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #2 CVR B LEIRIX – $3.99

NOV220625 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #2 CVR C LINSNER – $3.99

NOV220626 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #2 CVR D MOSS – $3.99

NOV220627 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #2 CVR E COSPLAY – $3.99

OCT228371 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #2 CVR L FOC LEIRIX ULTRAVIOLET – $3.99

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Miriana Puglia (CA) Rebeca Puebla

Red Sonja and Hell Sonja forge a decidedly uneasy truce, banding together to defeat the horrendous creatures that followed Hell Sonja out of the very bowels of Hell itself. But how long can only two warriors hold back an entire chaotic underworld?

In Shops: 1/11/2023

SRP: $3.99

