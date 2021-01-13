Redemption Exclusive: AWA Studios' Upshot Studios Show Variant Covers

Redemption, AWA Studios' imprint Upshot Studios' major new series by Christa Faust (Bad Mother) and Mike Deodato, Jr. (The Resistance), is coming this March. AWA Studios' imprint Upshot Studios will be releasing 6 covers for the first issue of their "Big Book" with the help of Bulletproof Comics in Brooklyn, NY. Redemption, which The Hollywood Reporter called "a new feminist sci-fi take on the classic Western," will be Faust's and Deodato's second AWA Studios project together.

Redemption puts "Unforgiven and Road Warrior in a blender, with a twist," as CCO Axel Alonso described, so no wonder that retailer Bulletproof owner Hank Kwon wanted to support the creators and AWA Studios by creating not one, but two variants: "To have the chance to work with legendary industry giants Axel Alonso and Mike Deodato has been a dream. Throw in a steampunk western meets Road Warrior; it's a match made in heaven!"

The two Bulletproof exclusive variants featuring cover artists Johnny Desjardins and Damion Scott will join AWA Studios variants Cover A by Mike Deodato and Cover B by Frank Cho. Kwon says, "Johnny and Damion are both visionaries. To have their own spin on this awesome character is a sight to behold."

While preparing for the Redemption #1 variant, artist Johnny Desjardins said, "I really love the overall world Christa and Mike have crafted. Cat caught my eye right away with the strength and grit to her. I instantly got a vision of a desert wasteland that you can taste the iron oxide in the air, and smell the fight for survival…"

Artist Damion Scott also connected with the character Cat: "I really dig the Butcher's vibe; she's a stoic, gun-toting badass. She feels like Linda Hamilton crossed with Clint Eastwood. I wanted to capture her stillness. Surrounded by chaos, she's the last woman standing."

Each Bulletproof variant is limited to 300 copies: 150 trade dress and 150 virgin. The Brooklyn retailer will be selling the trades for $20 and the set for $50 with CGC and remarqued options.

Reserve your copy at https://www.bulletproofcomix.com/awa-comics.html

Redemption Synopsis:

(W) Christa Faust (A/CA) Mike Deodato Jr. The dusty desert town of Redemption survived the apocalypse but is hanging on by a thread. A despot rules the town with an iron fist and controls its most precious resource: water. When that strongman marks her mother for death, young Rose Obregon ventures into the perilous wasteland to seek the help of the legendary gunslinger Cat Tanner, only to discover that the so-called "Butcher" is long retired, living in solitude, far from what's left of the world, and preferring to keep it that way. When Rose arrives on Tanner's doorstep, with gunmen hot on her trail, the Butcher has a choice to make: sit on the sidelines or pick up her guns and do what she does best? In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

Redemption #1 features the main cover art by Mike Deodato Jr. (Incredible Hulk, The Resistance) as well as a variant cover by Frank Cho (Spider-Man, Hulk). Print copies of Redemption #1 Cover A and Cover B will be available on February 3, 2021, at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the one nearest you). Digital copies can be purchased from content providers like ComiXology, Amazon Kindle, Google Play, and Izneo.