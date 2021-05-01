Rewind: Five Spoilery Teases For Marvel's Heroes Reborn, Out This Week

A month ago, Bleeding Cool posted the following Heroes Reborn spoilers – or potential spoilers. Heroes Reborn is a new Avengers-focussed event from Jason Aaron running through May and June. How on the ball were we? Well, the first issue is published on Wednesday, so feel free to mark out homework… Nothing, I think, that will ruin the comic. But might give you a greater idea of the world that is being created in the first issue with Ed McGuinness.

1. So Where Are The Avengers Then? This is the tease for Heroes Return from Marvel Comics. "Welcome to a world where Tony Stark never built an Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice…because there were no Avengers to find him." We have a couple of others to add – Jennifer Walters never became the She-Hulk, and works as a lawyer. And Carol Danvers is a pilot, well-regarded, but never promoted to Captain and not in receipt of the powers of Captain Mar-Vell. Pietro died, which is how Wanda has his powers as the Silver Witch. And the very existence of the Squadron Supreme stopped the Avengers from needing to be formed. We reckon this is all down to Mephisto but no sign of him yet.

2. What's With Blade, Then? Heroes Reborn #1 states "But why is the Daywalker Blade the one man alive who seems to remember that the entire world has somehow been…reborn?"I have theories for another day, but this is not a place for theories, but a place for spoilers. Because Blade is also the last of the vampires. It is not just a world without Avengers. But a world without vampires. And he is starting to think that this new world is a better one than the one with Avengers and vampires in it. We reckon this is all down to Mephisto Vs Lilith but no sign of them yet.

3. What's Up In Doctor Doom's Grill? Issue 2's solicitations promises that "America's solar-powered, super-sentinel of liberty looks to return his archenemy Victor Von Doom to the Negative Zone". But doesn't Doctor Doom have the might of an entire country behind him? Not any more. Doctor Doom was elected out of Latveria, after the Squadron Supreme forced the country to hold free and fair elections.

4. Who's Got The Venom Suit? We all saw a Venom character with a red Hydra logo. That is The Black Skull, and it is the Red Skull, joined together with a symbiote, in a similar fashion as to how Norman Osborn became the Red Goblin on Earth 616.

5. Stop Being So Negative. Remember that mention of Doom being banished to the Negative Zone? That's what happens to enemies of the state, and we saw in previews that image of Reed Richards and Ben Grimm working at that facility. Others banished to the Negative Zone include Avengers the Hulk, the Star Brand and Ghost Rider –

6. Remains Of The Gods. The last of the Asgardians (if you don't count Thor – and he doesn't, he's an atheist now) is All-Gog, the final All-Father of Asgard. There will be no more.