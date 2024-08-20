Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: bruno redondo, dick grayson, nightwing, Tom Taylor

Rewriting Nightwing's Origin One More Time (Big Time Spoilers)

To be fair, it wouldn't be the first time that Dick Grayson has had his origin tweaked. But in tomorrow's Nightwing, as Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo begin to say goodbye to the character, it's time to tweak it again.

Back in Detective Comics #38, published in 1940, the owner of a travelling circus is threatened over protection payments, and his act, the Flying Graysons, is killed in mid-act when he doesn't pay up. Their son and fellow acrobat Dick Grayson works with Batman as Robin to take down the gang and their boss Zucco. The details of that gang, of Tony Zucco, the circus, the night in question and the Graysons have been elaborated over the years.

Recently, Nightwing has seen Melinda Zucco, the new mayor of Blüdhaven, revealed not to be a biological daughter of Zucco but of Dick Grayson's own father, who killed the couple as revenge rather than purely out of financial threat. Making her Dick's half-sister. And as the machinations of the family have continued, and Tony Zucco is out of prison, there have been plenty of secrets and lies being revealed, especially concerning Heartless, who has convinced the world that Dick Grayson is a killer. And may be Shelton Lyle. And could have poisoned Dick Grayson. As Bruce Wayne stepped up to fill the Nightwing gap, just as Grayson did when Bruce was thought dead.

But with families clashing with families across Bludhaven, Dick Grayson realised a new truth. And challenges Tony Zucco with it all.

And note how the Benday dots make an appearance, signalling flashbacks and rewritings of the original comic book to come…

And all quite a contrast with what he is called to do in Titans…

NIGHTWING #117 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

While Dick connects with the ghost of his past, Nightwing takes to the streets to defend his honor. But how can he be in two places at once? And what shocking revelation does Dick learn when confronted with the truth behind his parents' deaths? The Heartless saga continues in the penultimate chapter of this celebrated run! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024 TITANS #14 CVR A LUCAS MEYER

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Lucas Meyer

TRIGON IS COMING! The threat from hell threatens to destroy the entire world. Can our heroes and Swamp Thing save the planet? Is Raven lost forever? Will it be Titans together or Titans torn apart? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/21/2024

