Rich Johnston Hands Over His Impossible Collection To CGC

It's CGC time. Today I cycled rather gingerly along the Putney towpath to London Spring Comic Con with precious cargo in my backpack. My Impossible Collection, to be dropped off at the CGC stand. They may be sponsors of Bleeding Cool but I'd never actually used them until today, but I say their stall and decided to screw my courage to the sticking post. I've posted about my Impossible Collection before, three modern-day comic books published in the last couple of years, but rather hard to get, and one of them really rather impossible.

The set consisted of Marvel Celebrates Stan Lee, Generation Zero: Gods Among Us, and The Hero Trade. All published within the last couple of years, but totting up at least four figures in value – the price on Generation Zero: Gods Among Us has yet to be set of course, so who knows. In fact, that was the biggest issue, Generation Zero: Gods Among Us isn't even on the system. It has, in CGC parlance, a population of zero. Well, as of a few minutes ago, and a visit to the CGC table at London Spring Comic Con, it has a population of 1. As to its condition, I couldn't tell you. That's what CGC are for, but it was sent to be through the post, without protective materials from an anonymous source. That is the comic book I am going to sell when graded, I think. I have my daughters' universities coming up. As for the others? Well, I still believe the other shoe is going to drop on Bad Idea Comics at some point, so I may hold out to 2023. But for Marvel Celebrates Stan Lee, that might just have to be a keeper. Depends if they want to do a PHD or not.

And no I didn't get any discount. Maybe I should have asked? Either way, the future of my children's education is now resting in the hands of CGC. No pressure.

