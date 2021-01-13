Rise (Not Much) The Demon Etrigan, DC Future State Justice League Dark

The Demon is a character created by Jack Kirby, Etrigan, often allied with the forces of good, because of Jason Blood, a human to whom Etrigan is bound. In recent years his backstory has been rewritten so that he was a demon who rebelled against Lucifer and was handed over to Merlin, who then bound Etrigan to Jason of Norwich in order to give Jason purpose – and immortality. Jason and Etrigan exchange places when Jason speaks the lines "Gone! Gone! O form of man. And rise the demon Etrigan!"

This week's Future State: Justice League #1 changes that up, as they find the future fate of angel and Justice League member, Zauriel. And Detective Chimp has something to say to that.

As we discover just who Etrigan will be bound to in the near future. A more diminutive choice of hosts.

Oh, Merlin, what did you do now? Detective Chimp was a Golden Age DC Comics character who was revived in a number of comedy formats, before being treated a little more seriously with prominent roles in the 2005 Day of Vengeance miniseries, its spin-off series Shadowpact and more recently in Dark Nights: Metal event and becoming a central part of Justice League Dark led by Wonder Woman alongside John Constantine, Zatanna, Doctor Fate, Man-Bat and Swamp Thing. Looks like Merlin has been up to a lot more – a bit of a mystical Magistrate.

FUTURE STATE JUSTICE LEAGUE #1 (OF 2) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Joshua Williamson – Ram V (A) Robson Rocha – Daniel Henriques – Marcio Takara (CA) Dan Mora

Witness the start of a new era for the Justice League starring Jonathan Kent as Superman, Yara Flor as Wonder Woman, Jo Mullein as Green Lantern, Andy Curry as Aquawoman, a new Flash from the Multiverse, and [REDACTED] as Batman! Together, they protect the future, yet apart, their identities are secret even from one another—but why? When their greatest adversaries wind up murdered in an abandoned Hall of Justice, all clues point to…the Justice League! The new team's adventures begin here! And in a new tale of the Justice League Dark, a witch hunt across the DC Universe begins as magic users are harvested and executed—and the team is on the run! Zatanna and Detective Chimp (now possessed by Etrigan) must round up new and old teammates, including John Constantine, Ragman, and Madame Xanadu. Their mission? To battle the power-mad Crow King, Merlin, before his plans for magical domination destroy the fabric of reality. But where is Dr. Fate? And what led the team to disband in the first place? Discover the truth here! This title is fully returnable at a later date. Retail: $5.99