Rob Liefeld Drops Bloodstrike Proof-Of-Concept Movie Footage

Rob Liefeld has dropped "proof of concept" footage for a Bloodstrike movie, part of his planned Extreme Universe, with Phillip J. Silvera.

In time for New York Comic Con, Rob Liefeld has dropped "proof of concept" footage for a proposed Bloodstrike movie, part of his planned Extreme Universe. And adapted, and directed by the stunt coordinator Phillip J. Silvera who worked on Deadpool and Deadpool 2, both based on Rob Liefeld's co-created characters Deadpool, X-Force, Cable and Domino. Rob Liefeld states;

When taking a comic book from page to screen there are always hurdles; screenplay, screenwriters, talent that attach and move on. It gets old really fast. I have waited to connect with a director with the same zeal for the material, someone who can nurture it to the finish line, be a true partner in the process. I met Phil Silvera on the first Deadpool film. He had just completed his work on Daredevil seasons 1 & 2, the architect of those great hallway battles. He was stunt coordinator as well as second unit director on Deadpool and he expressed his immediate and overwhelming knowledge of all things comic books to me. Phil had been there at the beginning of my own career and expressed his passion for my library of Extreme characters, there was one that stood out above all the rest, Bloodstrike. He told me we were going to make a film together and he meant it. During the pandemic we got serious and he said he had a few jobs he had to complete before he could turn his full attention to Cabbot and the boys at Project Born Again. He promised he would create and direct a proof of concept for Bloodstrike, showing me his exact approach. Here is your first glimpse of Bloodstrike as we work our way towards a cinematic experience. A POC shows the world & its characters for the interested parties looking to jump on board. Watching this amazing footage only reaffirmed that Phil Silvera is the talent to bring this to glorious live action. I promise to take all of you on this journey as we build our Bloodstrike film together. The casting, the studio, the script, I'll give you the updates as it comes together. I'm so tired of hearing about deals, even my own, I'd rather show you what it's going to look like. This is just a tease of what lies ahead. I am dedicated now more than ever to bringing my Extreme catalogue to life with talented partners like Phil, and this is just the beginning.

In response collaborator, screenwriter and former Marvel Studios head Jeph Loeb stated "Phil is a rock star! Liefeld has another hit!!! THE KEYMASTER AT WORK!" Philip replied "thank you!" It is notable that Deadpool was only greenlit as a movie when proof-of-concept footage was leaked online and the reaction saw Fox greenlight the movie, and had a success on their hands.

Bloodstrike created by Rob Liefeld first appeared in their own comic published by Image Comics in 1993 as a spinoff of his Youngblood comic book – though Liefeld no longer owns that one. A top-secret, super-powered assassination squad deployed covertly by the United States government, all of the members had to die before they were brought back to life as part of the team.

The main character and team leader is Cabbot Stone, brother of ex-Youngblood member and Brigade member Battlestone. Other members include four-armed combat expert Fourplay, the savage ex-villain Deadlock, the power-armoured Shogun and Tag, who could force people to "freeze in place" by touching them. The computer in charge of teleporting the team was named Roam, who had to re-charge its cells after each transport. At one point, Youngblood's Chapel joined the team.

Eleven years ago, it was announced that Liefeld would produce a Bloodstrike film adaptation with Adi Shankar's 1984 Private Defense Contractors and Brooklyn Weaver's Energy Entertainment.

