Robert Kirkman Will Talk "Void Rivals" At Third Eye Comics

On Wednesday, Robert Kirkman will appear by Zoom at Third Eye in Annapolis, California, to talk, and take questions on, the new Void Rivals.

On Wednesday night in Annapolis, California, Robert Kirkman will be streaming video into the Third Eye comic book store, to talk, and take questions on, the new Void Rivals #1 comic book shipping that day. And which we now all know will be launching the Image Comics and Skybound Transformers and GI Joe shared universe comic books dubbed The Energon Universe, and will spin off their own series, Transformers, Duke and Cobra Commander, later in the year. Although Third Eye Comics is trying to keep the secret to its usual customers which is fair enough. Maybe they'll sell copies of this cover.

Their newsletter reads "Third Eye Faithful, we told you Void Rivals was gonna be big, and judging by how many of you added VOID RIVALS to your Third Eye Pullbox or pre-ordered issue #1: you trusted us when we told you that the surprise in this book was going to blow your mind! Now, you'll get to see for yourself on Wednesday 6/14/23 when the 1st issue of Void Rivals #1 makes comic book history, and while we don't want to share any spoilers here (if you're curious, just Google Void Rivals – trust us: it's a big deal), we'll tell you now: this book is gonna be the one that everyone is talking about this Summer!"

Except we are not entirely sure what he'll be allowed to talk about. The store states that they won't be able to ask "anything that would lead to spoilers about future issues of Void Rivals or the shared universe its creating! Questions about Void Rivals #1 are fine!" and also there are no "questions about Invincible Season 2."

So… is anyone going? Who might like to tell Bleeding Cool how it all goes? And what particular swear words he used regarding this website? Here are the attendance details. You can pre-order Void Rivals #1 from them here or go to Third Eye Comics, 209 Chinquapin Round Rd Suite 200, Annapolis, MD 21401

FOR IN-PERSON ATTENDEES! Please arrive at THIRD EYE ANNAPOLIS & line up at the rear entrance prior to 6:30PM

At 6:30PM our team members will collect your questions, and pick a handful of them (we cannot guaranteed everyone's Qs will be chosen by the moderators) to ask Robert on camera during the Q&A

At 6:45PM, we'll begin letting folks in, so you can get a good spot in front of the monitor to watch the Q&A!

At 7:00PM, our moderators will ask the questions from our IN-PERSON attendees first, before moving onto the virtual attendee Qs! FOR VIRTUAL ATTENDEES IN THE ZOOM CHAT! Anyone who has already pre-ordered VOID RIVALS #1 at shop.thirdeyecomics.com, or pre-orders VOID RIVALS #1 prior to TUESDAY 6/13/23 5PM EDT, will have their email added to a special invite list.

On Wednesday evening at 6:30PM EDT, we'll be sending out the link to everyone on this list, so they can join in on the Q&A in the chat.

Once the IN-PERSON questions have been asked, the moderators will open up the chat to take questions from those who're attending virtually.

Please note: not all questions may be answered.

Please note: the chat only has a limit of 75 attendees, so it will be first come, first serve, and it may fill up. Purchase of VOID RIVALS #1 is not a guarantee of a slot; just access to the link.

There will be other events at Comic Realm on 106 N Mandan Street, Bismarck, North Dakota on Sunday, June the 18th at 6pm, to follow a screening on the Skybound-produced movie Renfield. And an online-only version on Saturday the 17th, with Impulse Creations Comics & Collectibles.

