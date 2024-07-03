Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Black Label, rodney barnes, Stevan Subic

Rodney Barnes & Stevan Subic's Batman: Full Moon From DC in October

Rodney Barnes & Stevan Subic's Batman: Full Moon sees Bruce Wayne up against werewolves, from DC Comics in October.

The four-issue Batman story will feature werewolves, just in time for Halloween.

Includes glow-in-the-dark cover by Subic, with variant covers by notable artists.

Barnes from Zombie Love Studios brings BIPOIC storytelling to the DC universe.

Killadelphia and Zombie Love Stories' Rodney Barnes joins Serbian artist Stevan Subic on a new Batman-turns-werewolf Black Label four-issue comic book series from DC Comics from October the 9th in plenty of time for Hallowe'en, Batman: Full Moon.

"An ancient and supernatural force stalks the streets of Gotham City—a werewolf so powerful it'll defy Batman's most trusted resources: his brilliant mind and extensive gadgetry. But are Batman's physical strength and resilience alone enough to put the creature down for good, or will this fight strip him down to his very bones? Even powerful magical allies like Zatanna caution the Dark Knight that he may not walk away from this encounter unscathed."

The comic will have a glow-in-the-dark main cover by Subic and variant covers by Steve Beach, Francesco Francavilla, and Mike Perkins.

Batman has often fought werewolves and was recently turned into a wolf creature himself in the Beast World crossover, and revealed that his batsuit includes nano-silver to defeat werewolves in Detective Comics #1068.He also has Anthony Lupus amongst his rogue gallery.

Rodney Barnes' Zombie Love Studios is intended to be a creative space dedicated to storytelling from BIPOC perspectives in a format where they typically aren't told, allowing Barnes to expand his creative footprint while also making a larger impact on the comic industry by eliminating any limitations on such stories to get to the honest depiction of the culture. But now, as well as Image Comics and his own studio, he is bringing that work to DC Comics for the first time.

Stevan Subic recently drew The Riddler: Year One written by Paul Dano as a tie-in prequel to the film The Batman in which Dano also played Edward Nashton / the Riddler, with the series focusing on the character's life and his descent into criminality before the events of the film. It was published bimonthly also under DC's Black Label imprint.

