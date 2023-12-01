Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, fitting in, graphic novel, mexico, Rodrigo Reyes Rico

Rodrigo Reyes Rico's New Graphic Novel Is All About Fitting In

Mexican illustrator Rodrigo Reyes Rico's comedic, memoir-inflected MG graphic novel Fitting In is a story about an introverted middle schooler

Mexican illustrator Rodrigo Reyes Rico's comedic, memoir-inflected middle-grade graphic novel Fitting In, is a story about an introverted middle schooler, also called Rodrigo, who takes on a mission to do the impossible—join the soccer team and become one of the popular kids in the hope that he can get them to join the school's music club. But he loses sight of his mission when he realizes he might like being popular more than he thought.

Rodrigo Reyes Rico is a Mexican comic book artist and illustrator based in Mexico City who worked on El Mañana Anthology published by Power & Magic Press, and on the Blondie Anthology published by Z2 Cool Comics.

Erinn Pascal at Andrews McMeel has acquired Fitting In, and publication is scheduled for 2026. Rodroigo Reyes' agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management, sold world rights.

Rodrigo Reyes Rico posts to social media, "Hey everyone!! I'm so happy to share my upcoming graphic novel Fitting In to be published by Andrews McMeel!! Thank you to my amazing agent @BrittSiess for helping me getting this pitch into reality!! I cannot wait for all of you to read this book, coming to you in 2026!!"

Andrews McMeel Publishing, formerly Andrews, McMeel and Parker and Andrews and McMeel, publishes books, calendars, and related toys and is a part of Andrews McMeel Universal, and is the general publisher of books of comic strips produced by Andrews McMeel Syndication, including The Far Side, Calvin and Hobbes and FoxTrot as well as collections for some comic strips published by other syndicates.

Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management is a Seattle-based full-service literary agency with an emphasis on graphic novels and illustration, and we find ourselves mentioning them a lot on Bleeding Cool.

