Romantasy Throuple Webtoon, Love Me To Death, Comes To Print In 2026

Love Me To Death, described as "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein meets Tim Burton's Corpse Bride" by Toonimated, the creator team of Tara Mueller and Julian Jauregui, is a Mexican-inspired romantasy Webtoon series with over 30 million views and over 550,000 subscribers. And now it's going to print. Love Me To Death Volume 1 will be on sale on the 13th of January, 2026, recommended for readers fourteen and over. It also comes with a short story that has never been published before.

"Whoever said 'til death do us part wasn't trying hard enough. Toonimated's wildy popular Webtoon is now in print for with a never-before-seen short story! For fans of Anatomy: A Love Story and Lore Olympus comes a graphic novel romantasy about the love triangle between a necromancer, a resurrected bride, and her very-much-alive groom. In the city of San Guadario, necromancy has been banned for one hundred years. Every aspect of life, from buying food to getting married, requires a signature written in one's own blood. If a necromancer were to sign, their identity would be revealed by the magic that courses through their veins. As a necromancer, Victor and his cute one-eyed cat must live a discreet life, constantly on the run.Everything changes when the wealthiest patron in San Guadario hires Victor to resurrect his recently deceased, and impossibly beautiful, bride. The catch? Victor must perform an ancient ritual which eternally binds himself to this bride. After he brings her back to life, Victor finds himself magically entangled with the bride and groom and caught in the middle of more romance than he knows what to do with. Adapted from the wildly popular webtoon series, Love Me to Death is a gorgeously illustrated saga that is bound to stop your heart."

